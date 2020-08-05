1. The event is a milestone for India's Hindu nationalist leadership, that, with the assistance of top BJP leaders, including Modi, helped to organise the mob that demolished the Babri mosque thirty years earlier. The Mosque sat on the site on which the Ram Mandir, a Hindu temple, is being built.

2. The groundbreaking ceremony was planned to be shown in New York’s Times Square, but faced opposition from advocacy groups, as the temple construction over a mosque dealt a severe blow to India's international secular standing.

3. Ram Mandir symbolises India's radical shift towards illiberal majoritarianism, which runs on the idea of maintaining Hindu supremacy in India.

4. In 1992, highly charged Hindu fanatics descended on the 16th century Mughal-era mosque in the city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh state.

5. The desecration and destruction of the mosque was the result of decades-long social engineering carried out by a shadowy movement called The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or RSS, which was outlawed after one of its members assassinated India's founding father, Mahatma Gandhi, on January 30, 1948.

6. The RSS was inspired by European fascists in the 1920s. It has become India’s largest social welfare organisation.

7. Prime Minister Modi has been a lifelong RSS member. He often pays tribute to its main ideologue, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who justified rape as a weapon against Muslim women.