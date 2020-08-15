Saturday, August 15, 2020

Nearly half of Brazilians say Bolsonaro not to blame for coronavirus death toll, poll says

Nearly half of Brazilians think President Jair Bolsonaro has "no responsibility at all" for the country's more than 100,000 dead due to the coronavirus pandemic, making it the world's second highest death toll.

This comes after a new Datafolha poll published on Saturday in Brazil's Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper, which says that while 47 per cent of Brazilians do not assign him any blame for the body count, only 11 per cent do.

Brazil has the world's worst outbreak outside of the United States and Bolsonaro's response to the pandemic has been widely condemned by health experts. Right-wing Bolsonaro has pushed for the use of an unproven anti-malarial drug to fight the disease, replaced health ministers who opposed his agenda, encouraged Brazilians to oppose lockdown measures and shown indifference to the rising death toll.

German health minister warns against "party holidays"

In a strident warning, Germany's health minister told the nation that party holidays were irresponsible. This came on Saturday after a decision to declare all of Spain a coronavirus risk region following a spike in cases there.

"I know how much the Germans love Spain ... But unfortunately the infection rates there are rising sharply, too sharply," said Jens Spahn.

"Whoever goes to Spain despite the warning should protect themselves and others while on holiday. Party holidays are irresponsible in this pandemic."

Vietnam reports new infections in growing second outbreak

Meanwhile, Vietnam's reports 21 new coronavirus infections and two deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 950, with 23 fatalities.

More than 470 of the cases are linked to the central city of Danang, where a new outbreak began late last month.

The ministry said 115,858 people are under quarantine, including 4,182 at hospitals, 25,952 at centralised quarantine centres with the remainder at home.

Returning Brits begin quarantine as second virus wave threatens UK, Europe

British holidaymakers returning home from parts of Europe began having to quarantine on Saturday under new restrictions, as a second wave of virus infections threatened more disruption and economic chaos on the continent.

The United Kingdom recorded 1,012 new positive tests for COVID-19, the government said on Saturday, the fifth day in a row there have been more than 1,000 infections reported in daily figures.

Britain has now recorded 317,379 COVID-19 cases. A further three people were reported to have died within 28 days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The UK further opted to remove France, the Netherlands, Malta and several other countries from its list of places exempt from self-isolation rules, sparking a rush for plane, train and ferry tickets by Britons desperate to get back before 0300 GMT change.

All travellers arriving from the three countries, as well as Monaco, and Caribbean island states Turks & Caicos and Aruba, after the deadline must quarantine for 14 days.

Pressure grows in France to tighten mask rules

Pressure is growing on the French government to require masks in all workplaces and everywhere in public as infections resurge.

Paris police stepped up mask patrols Saturday as the French capital expanded the zones where face coverings are now required in public, including neighborhoods around the Louvre Museum and Champs-Elysees shopping district.

With cases in Paris rising particularly fast, police can now shut down cafes or any gathering of more than 10 people where distancing and other hygiene measures aren’t respected.

Masks are currently required outdoors in hundreds of French towns, but rules vary widely.

France’s High Council for Public Health published new guidances Friday recommending “the systematic use of masks in all enclosed collective places, public and private”, including workplaces.

About half of France’s current virus clusters started in workplaces.

Russia begins mass production of its Covid-19 vaccine

Russia has started manufacturing its new vaccine, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the health ministry.

Russia has said the vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute and the first for the virus to go into production, will be rolled out by the end of this month.

Some scientists said they fear Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety.

India to invest $1.46 trillion to lift virus-hit economy

India’s prime minister has said that his country has done well in containing the pandemic and announced $1.46 trillion infrastructure projects to boost the sagging economy.

The key lesson India learnt from the pandemic is to become self-reliant in manufacturing and developing itself as a key supply chain destination for international companies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"The coronavirus epidemic is a big crisis, but it can’t stall India’s economic progress,’’ Modi said in a speech from New Delhi’s 17th century Mughal-era Red Fort to mark 74 years of the country's independence from British rule.

The International Monetary Fund projected a contraction of 4.5 percent for the Indian economy in 2020, a “historic low,” but said the country is expected to bounce back in 2021.

Modi said the government has identified 7,000 infrastructure projects to offset the economic impact of the pandemic.

Denmark makes face masks compulsory on public transport

Wearing face masks on public transport will be compulsory in Denmark from August 22 following a spike in numbers of new cases, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Saturday.

In mid-April, Denmark became one of the first European countries to ease its lockdown as the epidemic appeared to be contained, but the reproduction rate at which it is spreading rose above 1.5 in the past week, the highest reading since early April.

Frederiksen said the surge also meant that plans to remove a limit on the size of public gatherings would be deferred, with the limit remaining at 100 people for the time being.

Indonesia reports 2,354 new cases, 50 more deaths

Indonesia has reported 2,345 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 137,468, according to data from Indonesia's task force.

The data showed 50 more virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 6,071.