Firefighters are scrambling to protect thousands of homes from wildfires racing through brush-covered mountains north of Los Angeles that caused hundreds of evacuations and burned a handful of structures.

Bone-dry vegetation is fuelling at least three wildfires amid warnings that the risk of new blazes erupting was high as temperatures spike and humidity levels drop during a statewide heat wave.

The main blaze, dubbed the Lake Fire, has scorched over 4,451 hectares and forced 250 people from their houses since erupting on Wednesday afternoon in the Angeles National Forest.

A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles flared up on Friday afternoon, sending up an enormous cloud of smoke as it headed toward the California aqueduct in the Antelope Valley. However, fire crews quickly managed to stop its movement there.

The Lake Fire was just 12% contained, and threatens more than 5,400 homes.

Cooler overnight temperatures helped firefighters increase containment. But the temperature hit 38 Celsius on Friday in the area, and the forecast called for continuing hot, dry weather with dangerous fire conditions because of possible gusty winds.

“The heat, the weather, that's what made this fire go," Nathan Judy of the US Forest Service told KABC-TV.