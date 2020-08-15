POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Evacuations as wildfires in California threatens homes
The main blaze, dubbed the Lake Fire, has already scorched over 4,451 hectares and forced 250 people from their homes since erupting on Wednesday afternoon in the Angeles National Forest.
Evacuations as wildfires in California threatens homes
A scorched vehicle rests on Pine Canyon Rd. as the Lake Fire burns a hillside in the Angeles National Forest, California, north of Santa Clarita on Thursday, August 13, 2020. / AP
August 15, 2020

 Firefighters are scrambling to protect thousands of homes from wildfires racing through brush-covered mountains north of Los Angeles that caused hundreds of evacuations and burned a handful of structures.

Bone-dry vegetation is fuelling at least three wildfires amid warnings that the risk of new blazes erupting was high as temperatures spike and humidity levels drop during a statewide heat wave.

The main blaze, dubbed the Lake Fire, has scorched over 4,451 hectares and forced 250 people from their houses since erupting on Wednesday afternoon in the Angeles National Forest.

A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles flared up on Friday afternoon, sending up an enormous cloud of smoke as it headed toward the California aqueduct in the Antelope Valley. However, fire crews quickly managed to stop its movement there.

The Lake Fire was just 12% contained, and threatens more than 5,400 homes.

Cooler overnight temperatures helped firefighters increase containment. But the temperature hit 38 Celsius on Friday in the area, and the forecast called for continuing hot, dry weather with dangerous fire conditions because of possible gusty winds.

“The heat, the weather, that's what made this fire go," Nathan Judy of the US Forest Service told KABC-TV.

Recommended

Record-breaking heat is possible through the weekend, with triple-digit temperatures and unhealthy air predicted for many parts of the state.

Preliminary damage assessments found that at least five buildings burned in the Lake Hughes area north of Los Angeles, but authorities said they believed more had been damaged or destroyed.

There was no containment of a blaze that blackened foothills above the Los Angeles suburb of Azusa. 

It churned through 5.96 square kilometres of brush on Thursday and was moving away from homes. 

Evacuation orders issued to residents were lifted early Friday.

Another blaze came dangerously close to a neighborhood in the city of Corona, east of Los Angeles, before crews controlled it.

And a Northern California fire in the community of Sloughhouse, near Sacramento, burned about 202 hectares before firefighters stopped its forward spread.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame