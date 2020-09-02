Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Global infection rate exceeds 26 million

The global infection rate from the Covid-19 pandemic has surpassed 26 million cases, various tracking websites said.

The death toll around the world stands at nearly 865,000 fatalities, with just over 18 million recoveries.

The United States has the highest number of total cases, followed by Brazil and India.

Berlusconi tests positive

Former Italian prime minister and media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a media report citing sources in his Forza Italia party.

Berlusconi, who will turn 84 at the end of September, had two positive tests but is continuing to work from his home near Milan, "where he will be spending the planned quarantine period," the sources said.

Berlusconi also plans to continue supporting the campaigns of candidates from his party at local elections scheduled for this month.

China to allow some international flights into Beijing

China's aviation regulator said it will resume direct flights to Beijing from eight countries including Thailand, Cambodia, Greece, Denmark, Sweden and Canada from September 3.

In March, Chinese authorities ordered all international flights to Beijing to be diverted to other airports as their first port of entry, as the capital stepped up measures to battle imported infections.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said it would reimpose such curbs if more than three passengers test positive for the coronavirus upon arrival and load factors on such flights would be strictly controlled.

Turkey sees second peak of first wave

Turkey is seeing its second peak of the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak due to "carelessness" at weddings and other social gatherings, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, amid a rapid rise in the number of daily cases and deaths.

Virus deaths have jumped to their highest since mid-May, when lockdowns were in place, and new cases have risen to mid-June levels, at almost 1,600.

"No one has caught Covid-19 twice in Turkey, but this does not mean it will never happen, said Koca.

Ankara mostly reopened the economy and lifted weekend and age-specific lockdowns in early June.

The number of new cases rose by 1,596 to 273,301 in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, while the death toll from the virus rose by 45 to 6,462 on Wednesday. The data showed 246,876 total recoveries.

France's new cases return above 7,000

Daily new virus infections in France neared an all-time high and the number of people hospitalised in intensive care units for the disease grew at its fastest pace in almost two months.

"The virus keeps spreading in the country," French health authorities said in a statement, adding roughly a fifth of France's departments – or administrative districts – were affected by an "active circulation of the disease".

There were 7,017 new confirmed coronavirus cases, just below the March 31 peak of 7,578 and only the third time since the beginning of the outbreak that the daily tally has stood above 7,000.

UK records 1,508 daily confirmed cases

The United Kingdom recorded 1,508 daily confirmed cases, according to government data published, up from 1,295 a day earlier.

Ten people died within 28 days of testing positive for the disease, the daily statistics release said, bringing the total death toll under that measure to 41,514.

Meanwhile, the British government extended coronavirus restrictions in parts of northern England on Wednesday following a surge in infection rates, while fresh measures were also imposed on Glasgow, Scotland.

A ban on people meeting others from outside their households in homes and private gardens had been due to be lifted in Bolton and Trafford, towns in Greater Manchester, along with other areas in the region.

But local politicians called for the restrictions to be kept in place following the surge in cases.

Neymar one of three PSG stars to test positive

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer, has tested positive for the virus.

The 28-year-old Brazilian has Covid-19, as well as his Argentinian teammates Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, according to anonymous sources.

"All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days," PSG said in a statement.

Greece reports first virus case in Lesbos migrant camp

Greece recorded its first coronavirus case in the overcrowded migrant camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos, two migration ministry officials have said.

A 40-year old asylum seeker has tested positive for the virus and had been put in isolation, one of the officials told Reuters.

Authorities were trying to trace the people he had contacted, the official said.

The Moria facility, which hosts about 13,000 people, has been frequently criticised by aid groups for poor living conditions.

Since March 1, all migrants who reach Lesbos have been quarantined away from the island’s camps.

Syria medics dying for want of virus protection

Frontline staff battling the novel coronavirus in regime-held areas of Syria are dying in growing numbers for want of personal protective equipment, Human Rights Watch has reported.

It reported multiple deaths of doctors from Covid-19-related symptoms, many of which did not appear in government figures because no test was carried out.

"It is bewildering that as the obituaries for doctors and nurses responding to the Covid-19 pandemic pile up, official numbers tell a story at odds with the reality on the ground," said HRW researcher Sara Kayyali.

Syria has recorded 2,830 cases, including 116 deaths, in government-held areas, but the health ministry has acknowledged it lacks the "capacity...to carry out widespread testing in the provinces".

HRW said it had confirmed the deaths of 33 doctors from Covid-19-related symptoms from a list published in August, while official figures at the time recorded 64 confirmed deaths among the whole population.

Germany rules out new lockdown

Germany will not need another national lockdown over the winter to keep the coronavirus under control despite rising infections, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

After initially keeping infections and deaths relatively low compared to its European neighbours, the number of new cases has accelerated in recent weeks, raising fears of a second wave.

Indonesia reports 3,075 new cases

Indonesia reported 3,075 new virus cases, bringing the country's total tally to 180,646, data from the country’s health ministry website showed.

The Southeast Asian country also added 111 new deaths, taking the total number to 7,616, the highest coronavirus death toll in Southeast Asia.

Maldives tightens tourist virus rules after spike in cases

The Maldives has tightened entry requirements for tourists after a spike in virus infections at more than a dozen resorts, the foreign ministry said.

The Indian Ocean archipelago reopened its luxury resort islets in mid-July after a months-long lockdown, and did not require visitors to be tested or carry virus-free certificates when entering the country.

Since then, 29 local staff and 16 foreigners have tested positive at the resorts, officials said, where they were also being isolated.

Under the new guidelines, all tourists will be required to present a negative Covid-19 test result on arrival.

Pope holds first public audience in months

Pope Francis has held his first public general audience after a pause of nearly six months due to the virus outbreak.

Francis used the audience to call for solidarity as the way to exit the crisis.

Francis said: “The current pandemic has highlighted our interdependence: We are all linked to each other, for better or for worse."

Ukraine reports record daily rise in virus cases