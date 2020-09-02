Pakistan has appeared to have dodged the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic some six months after it reported its first case, baffling health experts amid fears its crowded urban areas and ramshackle hospitals will be overrun.

Following an initial surge, the number of infections has plummeted in recent weeks.Covid-19 deaths hovered in the single digits each day while neighbouring India tallies hundreds of fatalities.

Pakistan has a long history of failing to contain infectious diseases such as polio, tuberculosis and hepatitis, while successive governments have underfunded its healthcare sector for decades.

READ MORE: World Polio Day: Why Pakistan is failing to eradicate the disease

Added to that, many Pakistanis live in crowded, multi-generational homes or packed apartment buildings that favour rampant virus transmission.

"No one has been able to explain this decline ... we don't have any concrete explanation," said Salman Haseeb, a doctor at Services Hospital in the eastern city of Lahore which was hit hard at the onset.

Population age demographics

Pakistanis have proposed numerous hypotheses for their country's seeming ability to weather the pandemic, crediting everything from the young population and the hot and humid climate to unproven claims of natural immunity.

Its median age is only 22 and the coronavirus is known to disproportionately impact older people with prior health complications.

In comparison, Italy, with a median age of 46.5, has recorded more than 35,000 deaths, while Pakistan's official toll is about 6,300.

To date, the South Asian nation has confirmed more than 295,000 infections and currently is recording a few hundred new cases per day.

A flattening curve is all the more curious considering how the coronavirus has hit India, which with a median age of 26 and crowded cities has a somewhat similar demographic.

Over the weekend, India set a new global record for the highest number of daily cases, with 78,761 new infections recorded in 24 hours, though Delhi is testing at a far higher rate than Islamabad.

India has also reported more than 64,000 deaths, the third-highest globally after the US and Brazil.

Hospitals no longer seeing ER rush

Healthcare facilities were initially swamped early in June as most hospitals in Lahore filled up and began sending cases to Mayo Hospital, a public facility with more than 400 beds dedicated to Covid-19 cases.

READ MORE: Covid-19 surges in Pakistan after ease in lockdown (June 2020)