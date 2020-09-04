Lionel Messi has ended speculation about his future at Barcelona by announcing that he would reluctantly stay for another season rather than tackle his career-long club in court.

A week after saying he wanted to leave the Liga side, and with a contract row still raging, the 33-year-old six-time player of the year gave the news Barca fans were hoping for on Friday.

In doing so, however, the Argentinian forward took a big swipe at the club's hierarchy.

Lionel Messi insisted he could never go to court against "the club of his life" but he launched a stinging attack on president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

"I wasn't happy and I wanted to leave. I have not been allowed this in any way and I will STAY at the club so as not to get into a legal dispute," he was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

"The management of the club led by (president Josep Maria) Bartomeu is a disaster."

He accused Bartomeu of going back on an agreement to let him leave for free at the end of last season.

"The president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I wanted to go or if I wanted to stay and in the end he didn't end up keeping his word," Messi said in an interview with Goal, released on Friday.

Contract

The 33-year-old striker believed he had a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for free at the end of the season but Barcelona said that option expired on June 10.

"I told the club, the president in particular, that I wanted to leave. They knew this since the start of the past season. I told them during all (of the) last 12 months. But I will stay here because I don't want to start a legal war."

By remaining at the Catalan club for the fourth and final year of his contract the six-time world player of the year is in line for a $83.38 million loyalty bonus and will be able to leave without a transfer fee.

