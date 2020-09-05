Facebook has blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill bed-ridden man who appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron for a medically-assisted death and who wanted to show what he expects will be a painful end to his life after he announced that he was stopping all food and drink.

Prostrate on his bed, Alain Cocq posted video of himself on Friday after taking what he said would be his last liquid meal.

Facebook took the action on Saturday.

READ MORE: Facebook's Zuckerberg promises a review of content policies after backlash

“I know the days ahead are going to be very difficult,” he said. “But I have taken my decision and I am serene.”

In a letter this week, which Cocq also posted, Macron said that French law forbade him from granting his request for the “right to leave with dignity,” with a medically-assisted death.

Macron's letter

“With emotion, I respect your approach because it speaks to the very intimate relationship that each of us builds with the end of our life and our death," Macron said in the letter dated on Thursday, sent after one of his aides spoke at length with Cocq by telephone in August.

But Macron added that “because I am not above the law, I am not in a position to grant your request."

In a handwritten addition at the end, Macron signed off the letter with the words, “With all of my personal support and my profound respect.”

READ MORE:Facebook, internet platforms, shouldn't be 'arbiters of truth' - Zuckerberg