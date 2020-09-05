POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Facebook blocks dying man's planned death broadcast
Alain Cocq had planned to show what he expects will be a painful end to his life, but Facebook blocked his live broadcasts. President Macron has said that French law forbade him for granting Cocq's request for a medically-assisted death.
Facebook blocks dying man's planned death broadcast
Alain Cocq in the medical bed he has been confined to for years as a result of a degenerative disease that has no treatment. / Reuters
September 5, 2020

Facebook has blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill bed-ridden man who appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron for a medically-assisted death and who wanted to show what he expects will be a painful end to his life after he announced that he was stopping all food and drink.

Prostrate on his bed, Alain Cocq posted video of himself on Friday after taking what he said would be his last liquid meal.

Facebook took the action on Saturday.

READ MORE: Facebook's Zuckerberg promises a review of content policies after backlash

“I know the days ahead are going to be very difficult,” he said. “But I have taken my decision and I am serene.”

In a letter this week, which Cocq also posted, Macron said that French law forbade him from granting his request for the “right to leave with dignity,” with a medically-assisted death.

Macron's letter

“With emotion, I respect your approach because it speaks to the very intimate relationship that each of us builds with the end of our life and our death," Macron said in the letter dated on Thursday, sent after one of his aides spoke at length with Cocq by telephone in August.

But Macron added that “because I am not above the law, I am not in a position to grant your request."

In a handwritten addition at the end, Macron signed off the letter with the words, “With all of my personal support and my profound respect.”

READ MORE:Facebook, internet platforms, shouldn't be 'arbiters of truth' - Zuckerberg

Recommended

Incurable illness

French media have reported that Cocq, a 57-year-old former plumber, suffers from a long-term and incurable degenerative illness. 

He says that he has lived in great pain for 34 years and that after multiple operations, he prefers to die. In his Facebook post on Friday evening, he said the alternative would be “the degradation of my body."

"I am going to stop hydrating myself when I turn off the lights," he said. 

"Given my general condition, it’s likely to be quick, which is what I hope for, because I’m not a masochist."

He said he would keep taking painkillers.

“The path to my deliverance is starting and, believe me, I am happy about it,” he said. “To those I won’t see again, I say goodbye. Such is life.”

Cocq had planned to subsequently live-broadcast the end of his life that he expects will follow within days of his decision to stop all food, liquids and medicines. But a message Saturday on Cocq's account said that Facebook has blocked him from posting videos until Tuesday.

Facebook confirmed that it had blocked Cocq's live broadcasts.

"Our hearts go out to Alain Cocq and those who are affected by this sad situation," it said in a statement. 

"While we respect his decision to draw attention to this complex and difficult issue, based on the guidance of experts, we have taken steps to keep Alain from broadcasting live, as we do not allow the depiction of suicide attempts."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame