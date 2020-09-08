POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Man sets new world record for standing in box of ice for over 2.5 hours
Austrian swimmer Josef Koeberl stayed in a glass box filled up with ice cubes for 2 hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds.
Austrian ice swimmer Josef Koeberl is standing in a glass cabin filled with ice try to break the world record for a human to stay side an ice box in Melk, Saturday, September 5, 2020. / AP
September 8, 2020

An Austrian man has beat his own record for the longest full body contact with ice cubes.

Josef Koeberl managed to stay 2 hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds inside a custom-made glass box filled up to his shoulders with ice cubes. 

More than 200 kilograms of ice cubes were needed to fill up the box, after Koeberl stepped inside wearing nothing but swim trunks.

In order to fight the “wave of pain” caused by the freezing temperatures, Koeberl says he was trying to focus on positive emotions.

“I’m fighting the pain by visualising and drawing on positive emotions so I can dampen this wave of pain," Koeberl told reporters. "That way I can endure.”

Recommended

I'll manage to put my socks on myself. The first thing that has to warm up are your feet," he said.

A small crowd of people watched on as Koeberl beat his own record from 2019 by 30 minutes on the town square of Melk in Lower Austria.

After being taken out of the ice box by helpers he said that the sun felt “really great” on his back.

Koeberl is planning to beat his own record one more time — next year in Los Angeles. His team said that Koeberl's personal record is also the current world record when it comes to exposing the body to ice for as long as possible.

