An Austrian man has beat his own record for the longest full body contact with ice cubes.

Josef Koeberl managed to stay 2 hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds inside a custom-made glass box filled up to his shoulders with ice cubes.

More than 200 kilograms of ice cubes were needed to fill up the box, after Koeberl stepped inside wearing nothing but swim trunks.

In order to fight the “wave of pain” caused by the freezing temperatures, Koeberl says he was trying to focus on positive emotions.

“I’m fighting the pain by visualising and drawing on positive emotions so I can dampen this wave of pain," Koeberl told reporters. "That way I can endure.”

