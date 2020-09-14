Paris Saint-Germain “strongly supports” Neymar’s claim to being racially abused by a Marseille player during their feisty match, the French champion said on Monday.

Neymar was one of five players sent off after an injury-time brawl including punching and kicking at Parc des Princes.

The Brazil forward was caught by VAR jabbing the back of Alvaro Gonzalez’s head.

Neymar told officials as he went off he was racially abused, and went on social media to say his only regret was that he didn’t punch Gonzalez in the face.