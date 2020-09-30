Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Travel slump threatens 46 million jobs – aviation group

The impact of the coronavirus on travel may cost as many as 46 million jobs globally, according to projections by an aviation industry group.

The Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) predicted that the travel slump and a slow recovery will threaten 4.8 million aviation workers and more than half of the 87.7 million total jobs supported directly or indirectly by the sector, in related leisure industries and supply chains.

"We know that a lot of jobs in air transport and the wider economy relying on aviation are at risk," said Michael Gill, who heads the group representing airlines, airports, aircraft makers and other sector players.

The warning came after airlines cut their 2020 traffic forecast amid renewed coronavirus outbreaks and travel restrictions that darkened the outlook. ATAG said its findings drew on research by forecaster Oxford Economics.

Airlines are pressing governments to abandon quarantines and other travel curbs blamed for worsening the slump, and instead roll-out rapid Covid-19 testing at airports.

Turkey reports 1,391 new cases

Turkey has reported 1,391 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,245 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

The country's overall case count now stands at 318,663, with recoveries totalling 279,749, according to Health Ministry data.

Nearly 112,098 more coronavirus tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tally to over 10.38 million.

The death toll from the virus reached 8,195, with 65 more fatalities.

During a press conference, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca noted that the number of patients in the capital Ankara dropped by half in two weeks.

Turkey will increase the number of tests daily to around 200,000, the minister said.

Covid-19 accelerating in parts of UK – chief medic

Outbreaks of Covid-19 are accelerating quite rapidly in the northwest and northeast of England and there has been a significant uptick in the number of people being admitted to intensive care, according to England's chief medic.

Presenting charts at a news conference tracking the growth of the virus, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said the pattern of growth was different from the first wave in March, with younger people getting the virus.

Britain is also seeing heavy concentrations of outbreaks in particular areas.

South Africa says tourists from high-risk countries still barred entry from Oct 1

Leisure travellers from countries with coronavirus infection rates higher than South Africa, including Britain, the United States, France, India, The Netherlands and Russia, will still not be permitted to enter when South Africa's borders open up on October 1.

But business travellers from these "high-risk" countries with scarce and critical skills including diplomats, repatriated persons and investors will be allowed to enter, Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said.

Jordan reports record 1,767 daily cases

Jordan has registered 1,767 new cases of Covid-19, its highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak, the health minister said.

The country's total number of confirmed infections now stands at 11,816 with 61 deaths since the first case surfaced in early March, Saad Jaber said in a statement.

Czech government limits gatherings as cases surge

The Czech government will limit indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor ones to 20 as part of new measures taking effect for two weeks from Monday to combat a surge in coronavirus cases, Health Minister Roman Prymula said.

Sports matches will continue but without spectators and theatres and cinemas can still operate, but concerts, musicals and operas will be banned, Prymula said.

Germany pledges $100M for Covid-19 vacine for poor countries

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged $100 million to help developing countries access a Covid-19 vaccine as World Bank President David Malpass said "broad, rapid and affordable" access to vaccines "will be at the core of a resilient global economic recovery that lifts everyone."

Merkel also called on "those who are still dithering" to commit to the global vaccine effort.

Iran death toll surpasses 26,100

At least 183 additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic have raised the death toll in Iran to 26,169, the country's Health Ministry said.

Some 3,582 more people tested positive for Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, pushing the overall count up to 457,219, ministry spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari said.

She added that 380,956 patients have recovered so far, while 4,093 are hospitalised in critical condition.

Lari warned that 30 of Iran’s 31 provinces are in the red zone with high risk of coronavirus.

Healthcare system prepared to handle any worsening -Kremlin

Russia's healthcare system is well-prepared to handle the potential worsening of the situation in the country, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, after authorities reported 8,481 new cases, the biggest daily rise since June 14.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia had learned lessons from the first wave and saluted what he described as the titanic efforts of the country's federal and regional governments.

Thailand to welcome tourists, with restrictions

Thailand is preparing to receive the first group of foreign tourists since scheduled commercial passenger flights into the country were halted in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonsiew on Wednesday inspected the international airport at the popular southern resort island, where a new system including testing and transport facilities has been installed to welcome the first 150 Chinese from Guangzhou province on October 8.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said at least three groups of foreign tourists will arrive in October — two from China and one from Scandinavia.

All will be subject to a 14-day quarantine and other restrictions on their movements.

Thailand has had 3,564 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 59 deaths. Regular commercial air traffic remains limited.

No signs yet that Dublin restrictions can be eased- official

There are no signs yet of a fall in infection rates that would justify the removal of restrictions in Dublin, Ireland's chief medical officer said on Wednesday.

"We do need to see a significant improvement over the coming days in Dublin and we are not seeing it yet," Ronan Glynn told a parliamentary committee when asked about restrictions introduced on September 18 banning indoor restaurant dining and non-essential travel.

Poland reports 1,552 new cases

Poland reported 1,552 new cases on Wednesday, close to last week's record high, as it is imposing restrictions on bars and restaurants in its most affected regions.

For the past week Poland has seen more than 1,000 new cases per day. The authorities announced a record 1,587 new infections on Friday.

The biggest rise in cases was in southeast Poland, the health ministry said.

Slovakia reports its largest single-day count of new cases

Slovakia has reported 567 new cases, the largest single-day tally since the pandemic started this year, health ministry data showed.

The central European country of 5.5 million people has one of Europe's lowest death tolls from the disease and kept case numbers low during an initial wave in March and April.