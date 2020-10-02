Unlike the sonic boom that briefly startled players at Roland Garros earlier this week, Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska has flown under the radar on her first French Open appearance.

The 23-year-old Rosario native of Ukrainian ancestry became the first Argentine woman to reach the last 16 in Paris on Friday since Gisela Dulko in 2011.

"It's like a dream come true," said Podoroska following her 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Podoroska to crack top 100

Podoroska dropped just 14 games in three rounds of qualifying and has transferred that momentum into the main draw, claiming the scalp of 23rd seed Yulia Putintseva for her first win over a top-50 player.

"It's been an amazing tournament for me. I didn't expect this result, so I'm very happy," said the 131st-ranked Podoroska, set to crack the top 100 after her Roland Garros exploits.

"Success comes now because I stopped looking for it when I was little I was so eager to be where I am today that it hurt me," she said.

"I don't have vertigo. My idea is to carry on as I have and see how far I can go."