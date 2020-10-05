Monday, October, 5, 2020

WHO believes 10 percent of world has had Covid-19

The WHO has estimated that 10 percent of the world has been infected by the new coronavirus, way more than has been recorded, as it mulled speeding up internal reforms.

To date, more than 35 million cases of Covid-19 have been registered worldwide, including some 1.04 million people who have died, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.

But the World Health Organization now estimates that around a tenth of the planet's 7.8 billion or so people have already been infected since the virus first surfaced in China late last year, more than 20 times the official count.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus meanwhile told Monday's meeting that the pandemic should serve as a "wake-up call for all of us."

White House Press Secretary McEnany tests positive

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for Covid-19.

She said she would begin quarantining and that the White House medical unit does not list any members of the press as close contacts.

"Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks' diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday," McEnany said in a statement, referring to President Donald Trump's adviser whose positive test results were revealed last Thursday, hours before Trump announced he and his wife also had contracted the deadly coronavirus.

Turkey's tally of critical patients declines

Turkey has reported 1,603 more patients of the novel coronavirus and 1,320 recoveries over the past 24 hours, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The overall patient count now stands at 326,046, with recoveries totalling 286,370.

More than 115,600 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to over 10.93 million.

The death toll from the virus reached 8,498, with 57 more fatalities.

UK to follow clinical advice in deploying vaccine

Britain will roll out Covid-19 vaccinations when they are ready based on clinical advice about who should be prioritised, Health Minister Matt Hancock said, after a report that half the population could miss out on the jabs.

Asked about comments by the chair of the government's vaccine task force to the Financial Times that vaccines would probably only be available to less than half the UK population, Hancock said the task force had done good work in procuring vaccines but that deployment was his department's responsibility.

"We will take the advice on the deployment of the vaccine, based on clinical advice from the Joint Committee on vaccinations and immunizations," Hancock told parliament.

Sierra Leone schools reopen six months after shutdown

Schools in Sierra Leone have reopened after six months, as parents weighed whether it was safe for children to resume lessons.

School shuttered in the poor West African nation in March after the first coronavirus case was detected, affecting nearly three million children.

Face masks and hand washing have been made compulsory in schools across the country, where 2,269 coronavirus cases with 72 deaths have been officially registered.

UK Covid cases fall to 12,594

Britain has reported 12,594 new Covid-19 infections, down from 22,961 a day earlier when authorities said the jump was partly due to a technical problem.

New Polish education minister tests Covid positive

The official swearing-in of Poland's reshuffled government has been postponed and some members were put into quarantine after one of the ministers tested positive for Covid-19.

The ceremony conducted by President Andrzej Duda had been planned at the Presidential Palace for Monday afternoon, but the new education minister, Przemyslaw Czarnek, said early in the day he had a headache and a test showed he was infected with the coronavirus. He went into quarantine.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asked that the swearing-in be postponed, and it didn't take place.

No new date was immediately announced.

Spokesperson Piotr Mueller said that health authorities ordered four other government members who have had contact with Czarnek to go into 10-day quarantine. Mueller said that for some time now government sessions have been held remotely and online.

As virus cases rise, Lebanon fears Europe-levels

Lebanon's caretaker health minister has said that he fears increasing coronavirus cases in the country could reach European levels and urged more private hospitals to help prepare for any new deterioration.

The Mediterranean country had kept its numbers relatively low since its first case in February, but the easing up of measures this summer has set infection rates back on the rise.

Covid-19 infections have shot up to 44,482 including 406 deaths since February, and Lebanon on Sunday put 111 villages and towns on lockdown in a bid to stem the pandemic.

Ireland to resist lockdown, tighten Covid-19 restrictions

Ireland's government has rejected a surprise recommendation by its health chiefs to go into lockdown and will instead tighten current Covid-19 restrictions, local media reported.

The National Public Health Emergency Team called for a leap to the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions, Level 5, late on Sunday from Level 2 controls that are in place in 24 of Ireland's 26 counties.

The government will instead propose moving the whole country to Level 3, a number of local media including state broadcaster RTE reported after a meeting between senior ministers and health chiefs.

Spanish groups urge scientific response to virus

Groups representing more than 170,000 health workers are urging Spanish politicians to base their response to the pandemic on scientific grounds rather than politics.

A 10-point manifesto by 55 scientific societies published Sunday in all the major newspapers said “decisions must be based on the best available scientific evidence, completely detached from the continuous political confrontation.”

The campaign comes after a dispute between the left-wing national government and the conservative regional authorities of the Madrid region led to weeks of back and forth bef ore partially locking down the Spanish capital late Friday amid a surge of infections.

The manifesto also calls for less red-tape in adopting measures against virus outbreaks, for authorities in Spain’s 19 regions to abide by a set of national scientific standards that would dictate the response, and calls for stopping interference in medical decisions.

Addressing “politicians” in general, the scientists write: “On behalf of more than 47 million Spaniards, including you and your families, we have to change so much political, professional and human inconsistency.”

Virus levels rise in Stockholm's sewage system

A technology institute in Sweden has found large concentrations of the virus in Stockholm’s sewage system, saying it “has doubled in the last weeks and is now back at the same levels as in May 2020.”

In a statement, the KTH Royal Institute of Technology said the increased number of cases in recent weeks is reflected in the wastewater and thus not due to more people being tested.

“My interpretation is that this latest increase is definitely about an increased number of infected people in society,” said Cecilia Williams, a professor at the institute in Stockholm.

Sweden, which has opted for a much debated approach of keeping large parts of the society open, has reported 94,283 cases and 5,895 deaths.

UK PM Johnson says soaring cases in line with forecasts

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the current soaring number of cases was about where government forecasts had predicted so the next weeks would be crucial to see if local lockdowns could get on top of the virus.

"The incidence that we're seeing in the cases really sort of corresponds to pretty much where we thought we were," Johnson said after Britain reported a jump in daily Covid-19 cases to a record 22,961 on Sunday.

A technical glitch had meant that over 15,000 test results had not been transferred into computer systems on time, including for contact tracers.

"To be frank, I think that the slightly lower numbers that we'd seen didn't really reflect where we thought that the disease was likely to go so I think these numbers are realistic," Johnson said.

"The crucial thing is that in the next few days, weeks we'll we'll see more clearly whether some of the restrictions that we put in ... whether that starts to work in driving down the virus."

Malaysia PM quarantines after having contact with minister

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he will self quarantine for 14 days after being in contact with a minister who has tested positive.

In a statement, Muhyiddin said all his recent tests for were negative.

Muhyiddin said he was at a Saturday meeting with the religious affairs minister, Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri, who on Monday confirmed he had tested positive.

Poland's incoming education minister tests positive

Poland's incoming education minister said he had tested positive, as new cases in Poland have continued to reach records over the past week.

Przemyslaw Czarnek, 43, announced he had been infected ahead of an event at the presidential palace, where President Andrzej Duda was expected to confirm new ministers after a government reshuffle announced last week.

"I was tested this morning due to a headache so as not to expose the President, the cabinet and other participants in today's events. I feel good. Don't underestimate the symptoms," Czarnek, said in a tweet posted on Monday.

A government spokesman was not immediately available to comment on whether the prime minister and the other ministers present were planning to be tested.

Lithuanian foreign minister self-isolating after French visit

Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Linas Linkevicius will self-isolate for a week after contact with members of visiting French President Emmanuel Macron's delegation, who later tested positive.

The minister was present at several events during the Sept. 28-29 visit, spokeswoman Rasa Jakilaitiene said.

Lithuania's BNS news agency reported that two members of staff at the French embassy in Vilnius, who were part of the delegation, had tested positive for coronavirus last week. The embassy could not immediately be reached for comment.

It was not immediately clear if Linkevicius, who had met Macron during the visit, had been tested

President Gitanas Nauseda, his wife and several members of his office took coronavirus tests on Sunday. All the results were negative, the president's office said in a statement.

On Saturday, five members of the president's office were asked to self-isolate due to having had close contact with the French delegation. The president and his family are not among them, his office said.

Moscow's schools to switch to online education

Schools in Moscow and the regions of Ulyanovsk and Sakhalin will switch to online remote learning soon due to a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the Interfax news agency cited the Education Ministry.

Russia's daily tally of new coronavirus cases rose to its highest since May 12 on Monday as authorities reported 10,888 new infections nationwide, including 3,537 in Moscow.

Malaysia reports 432 new cases, biggest daily jumpMalaysia reported 432 new cases, the country's biggest daily jump in infections.

Most of the cases were local transmissions, the health ministry said on Twitter.

Malaysian health authorities said an individual who attended a meeting at the prime minister's department over the weekend has tested positive.

The health ministry said in a statement that the individual had attended a meeting on October 3. The individual was asymptomatic at the time and has since been hospitalised.

Indonesia reports 3,622 new cases, 102 new deaths

Indonesia confirmed 3,622 new cases, taking the total number of infections in the Southeast Asian country to 307,120, official data showed.

It also reported 102 new deaths, according to its task force, with total fatalities in Indonesia reaching 11,253.

Russia's new cases surge to highest since May 12

Russia's daily tally of new cases rose to its highest since May 12 on Monday as authorities reported 10,888 new infections nationwide, including 3,537 in Moscow.

Authorities said 117 people had died overnight, pushing the official death toll to 21,475.

The total number of cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak stands at 1,225,889, they said.

Ukraine expects new jump in cases later this week

The daily number of new cases in Ukraine could exceed 5,000 later this week, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

Ukraine reported a record of 4,661 new cases on Saturday, but the number fell to 4,140 cases on Sunday and 3,774 on Monday.

"The situation is tense but not critical," Stepanov told a televised briefing.

The daily tally of infections spiked above 4,000 in late September and early October, prompting the government to extend lockdown measures until the end of this month.

The health ministry said a total of 226,462 cases had been registered in Ukraine as of October 5, with 4,397 deaths.

Philippines confirms 2,291 new cases, 64 more deaths