Emmanuelle Charpentier of France and Jennifer Doudna of the US have won the Nobel Chemistry Prize 2020 for the gene-editing technique known as the CRISPR-Cas9 DNA snipping "scissors," the first time a Nobel science prize has gone to a women-only team.

Using the tool, "researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision," the Nobel jury said.

"This technology has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences, is contributing to new cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true."

READ MORE: Nobel Prize week commences amid pandemic

The technique has been tipped for a Nobel nod several times in the past, but speaking to reporters in Stockholm via telephone link Charpentier said the call was still a surprise.

"Strangely enough I was told a number of times (it might happen) but when it happens you are very surprised and you feel that it's not real," she said.

Charpentier, 51, and Doudna, 56, are just the sixth and seventh women to receive the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Speaking at a Berlin press conference later in the day, Charpentier said the fact that women were being honoured reflected a changing field with more female scientists.

"Science, fundamental science, becomes slowly, but hopefully surely, a world of female scientists as leaders, and it reflects what is happening in our days," she said.

READ MORE: Trio wins 2020 Nobel physics award for black hole research

Rewriting 'the code of life'

While researching a common harmful bacteria, Charpentier discovered a previously unknown molecule – part of the bacteria's ancient immune system that disarms viruses by snipping off parts of their DNA.

After publishing her research in 2011, Charpentier worked with Doudna to recreate the bacteria's genetic scissors, simplifying the tool so it was easier to use and apply to other genetic material.

They then reprogrammed the scissors to cut any DNA molecule at a predetermined site – paving the way for scientists to rewrite the code of life where the DNA is snipped.

The CRISPR/Cas9 tool has already contributed to significant gains in crop resilience, altering their genetic code to better withstand drought and pests, and led to innovative cancer treatments.

READ MORE: Three win Nobel in Chemistry for work on lithium-ion batteries

'Enormous power'

"There is enormous power in this genetic tool, which affects us all. It has not only revolutionised basic science, but also resulted in innovative crops and will lead to ground-breaking new medical treatments," Claes Gustafsson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, said in a statement.

Charpentier currently works as the director of the Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens in Berlin, Germany, while Doudna is a professor of biochemistry at the University of California.