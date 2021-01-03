Lionel Messi has recovered from an ankle injury and is ready to take on Huesca as Barcelona look to get their La Liga season back on track following last week's surprise 1-1 draw at home to Eibar.

Barca's all-time top scorer watched on helplessly from the empty Camp Nou stands as his side struggled against the minnows but Koeman said his captain had been working overtime to return to fitness.

"Messi is in good shape, he trained on December 30 and 31, even when his team mates had days off, and he 's not feeling any discomfort anymore," coach Ronald Koeman told a news conference on Saturday.

"He's ready, he's feeling happy and very determined and that's very important for us."

Messi is now into the final six months of his contract with Barca and has stated he will not decide his future until the end of the campaign, but Koeman said the uncertainty was no distraction for his side.

"Like any player who is finishing their contract, he is free to decide what he wants," he said.

"He's proved he wants the best for this team and I have no problem with him not making his decision now. We aren't feeling nervous or worried about it."

