India will not allow the export of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for several months, according to head of the Serum Institute of India, that has been contracted to make 1 billion doses of the vaccine for developing nations.

Serum Institute of India (SII), the local maker of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has said it intends to concentrate on meeting India’s own immediate demand in the next two months before exporting to other interested countries.

With rich nations reserving most of the vaccines that will be made this year, Serum Institute — the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer — is likely to make most of the inoculations for developing countries. The ban on exports, however, means that poorer nations will probably have to wait a few months before receiving their first shots.

Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said in an interview after the shot was approved for emergency use in the world’s second-most populous country, that exports might be possible after supplying the Indian government with an initial 100 million doses.

The Indian government just wants to ensure that “the most vulnerable people of the country get it first - I fully endorse and support that decision”, he said.

SII is still waiting to strike a formal supply deal with the Indian government, but is expected to do so in the coming days.

Approval of homegrown vaccine faces backlash