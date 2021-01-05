Jurgen Klopp has admitted Liverpool are suffering a "rusty moment" after a 1-0 defeat at Southampton extended the defending champions' winless run in the Premier League to three games.

Danny Ings's stunning second-minute goal earned three points which moved Southampton into sixth and led to Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl breaking into tears of joy on the final whistle.

Liverpool remain top of the table on goal difference over Manchester United, but have now played a game more than the Red Devils, who they face in their next league game at Anfield on January 17.

Rusty moment

"That's a rusty moment we have to admit it," said Klopp, whose side last failed to win in three straight Premier League games back in May 2018.

"Only if you know the problem can you solve the problem, we are not blind. We have to fight and play through this."

A first league defeat in three months may hasten Liverpool's search for a centre-back in the January transfer window.

Without the injured Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip, Klopp started two of his first-choice midfielders from their title-winning campaign, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson, together at the heart of his defence.

Southampton had not scored in their last three games to temper their hopes of a push for European football, but took just two minutes to break the deadlock in style through former Liverpool striker Ings.

Trent Alexander-Arnold did not deal with James Ward-Prowse's angled free-kick into the box and Ings perfectly hooked his shot over Alisson Becker into the far corner.

"It's not only the slow start, but the slow start made life massively difficult tonight," added Klopp.