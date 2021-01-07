Thursday, January 7, 2021:

UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for Covid variant

The United Kingdom said it would extend a ban on travellers entering England to southern African countries in a measure to prevent the spread of a new Covid-19 variant identified in South Africa.

The restriction will take effect on Saturday and remain in place for two weeks, the government said in a statement.

"Entry into England will be banned to those who have travelled from or through any southern African country in the last 10 days, including Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique and Angola – as well as Seychelles and Mauritius," the country's Department for Transport said.

Sinovac coronavirus vaccine 78 percent effective in Brazil trial, details sparse

A coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech was 78 percent effective in a late-stage Brazilian trial and entirely prevented severe Covid-19 cases, researchers said, although a lack of data details stirred calls for more transparency.

The announced efficacy, closely watched by developing countries counting on the vaccine to begin mass inoculations to help end a raging pandemic, was below preliminary findings from Turkish researchers and lacked detailed data provided on US and European vaccines.

The director of Brazilian biomedical centre Butantan, Sinovac's research and production partner, said detailed results were being submitted to health regulator Anvisa as part of a request for emergency use of the vaccine.

France's new coronavirus cases up 21,703 over 24 hours

France reported 21,703 new confirmed virus cases, down from 25,379 on Wednesday.

The health ministry also reported 277 new virus deaths in hospitals against 283 on Wednesday.

The cumulative cases toll now stands at 2,727,321 and the total death toll at 66,841.

Poorest countries can expect vaccines within weeks – WHO

The world's poorest countries can expect to start receiving their first Covid-19 vaccine doses between the end of January and mid-February, the World Health Organization said.

Vaccination is already under way in some of the world's wealthiest nations, including the United States, Britain, European Union countries and Canada.

Covax, the globally-pooled vaccine procurement and distribution effort, has struck agreements to secure two billion doses – and the first of those will start rolling out within weeks, said the WHO's head of vaccines, Kate O'Brien.

Covax aims to secure vaccines for 20 percent of the population in each participating country by the end of the year, with funding covered for the 92 lower- and lower-middle income economies involved in the scheme.

Colombia tightens virus restrictions as cases rise

Colombia, which has the third-highest virus death toll in South America, has imposed restrictions on two-thirds of its 50 million citizens for five days in a bid to relieve fast-growing pressure on hospitals.

The country, which detected its first coronavirus case last March, was under lockdown for six months until September, when President Ivan Duque decided to ease stay-at-home measures that had ravaged the economy.

Mask-use was made mandatory as businesses gradually reopened in the country that has registered some 44,700 deaths to Covid-19 to date.

Since the December holiday season, the country has experienced a sharp rise in infections, and there is concern about the emergence of a new, more infectious strain in Britain.

Spain tops 2 million virus cases as infection rate rises

Spain became the fourth Western European country to pass 2 million cumulative virus cases, health ministry data showed, while the rate of infection continued to climb.

The ministry reported 42,360 cases since Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,024,904. The death toll rose by 245 to 51,675.

No data was released on Wednesday due to a national holiday to celebrate Epiphany.

Authorities in the northern region of Castile and Leon announced they would close down shopping centres and gyms, and extended a ban on non-essential travel across regional borders until May.

UK reports over 52,000 new cases, 1,162 deaths

The United Kingdom has recorded 52,618 new cases and 1,162 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.

Wednesday's data had shown 62,322 new infections and 1,041 deaths.

France detects two clusters of UK strain

Two risk clusters of the mutant virus variant sweeping Britain have been detected in France, the Health Ministry has said.

The clusters were located in the western French region of Brittany, and in the Paris region, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 19 cases of infections with the variant have been confirmed in France, as well as three cases of people infected with a different new strain which was first detected in South Africa, it said.

Turkey reports 12,171 new cases, 194 deaths

Turkey has reported 12,171 new cases in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed, bringing the country's total number of cases to 2,296,102.

It reported 194 related fatalities over the same period, raising the total death toll so far to 22,264.

Turkey has imposed curfews each weekday evening and full weekend lockdowns for more than a month to curb the virus' spread.

Lebanon begins new lockdown amid surge in cases

Lebanon has begun a 25-day nationwide lockdown to limit the virus's spread as infections hit a record high in the tiny Mediterranean nation and patients overwhelmed the health care sector.

The lockdown in Lebanon is the third since the first case was reported in late February.

It will close most businesses and limit traffic by imposing an odd-and-even license plate rule on alternating days. It also reduces the number of flights at the country’s only international airport.

Russia's number of deaths top 60,000

Russia has reported 23,541 new virus cases, which brought the total number of cases to 3,332,142.

The number of virus deaths rose by 506 in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 60,457, the coronavirus crisis centre said.

Moderna aiming to make up to 1B doses of vaccine this year

Moderna Inc is on track to deliver between 600 million and 1 billion doses of its vaccine this year, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said.

Bancel said Moderna had orders for 500 million doses of its vaccine and could comfortably make at least 600 million doses. He told a conference organised by Oddo BHF that the group was working to meet or even exceed a target for 1 billion doses, however.

Bancel said it was still not clear how long the antibodies generated by the vaccines would last, but added that it could potentially be a couple of years.

Indonesia reports record 9,321 infections

Indonesia has reported a daily record 9,321 new virus infections, bringing its total cases to 797,723, data from its Covid-19 task force showed.

It was the second consecutive day of reporting record infections. Thursday's data showed 224 people died due to the virus, bringing total fatalities to 23,520.

South Africa to get 1.5M vaccines from Serum Institute of India

South Africa's health ministry said that the country would get 1.5 million vaccines from the Serum Institute of India, with a million coming in January and the remainder the following month.

The ministry added in a statement that it was working with the country's health regulator SAHPRA to ensure there were no delays with the rollout of the vaccines.

Hungary could receive first shipment of Moderna's vaccine next week – Surgeon General

Hungary could receive the first shipment of Moderna's vaccine next week, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller told an online briefing.

Muller said Hungary would receive 1.7 million doses of the vaccine altogether under a European Union purchase agreement, enabling the central European country to inoculate 872,000 people.

England test and trace scheme reports 24 percent rise in cases

There has been a 24 percent increase in people testing positive for the virus in the week to December 30, England's test and trace scheme said, reflecting a spike in cases that has prompted a new national lockdown.

The scheme contacted 92.3 percent of the 493,573 people identified as close contacts of positive cases, a similar proportion to the week before.

"The number of close contacts identified has notably increased across the last 3 weeks and is more than double the number identified at the end of November," the health ministry said in its weekly update.

Malaysia reports record jump in cases

Malaysia has reported its biggest daily rise in virus cases as the government considered imposing restrictions in some areas, while businesses warned that another nationwide lockdown would further batter the economy.

A jump in infections has spooked investors, with the Kuala Lumpur stock index falling as much as 1.2 percent on Thursday, a day after authorities said the rise in cases was straining the health system.

The government was considering targeted lockdowns in parts of the country in response, Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah had said on Wednesday.

Australia urges China to give access to WHO experts 'without delay'

China should give access to World Health Organization (WHO) officials investigating the origins of Covid-19 "without delay", Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said.

Earlier this week, the head of the WHO said he was "very disappointed" that China had still not authorised the entry of a team of international coronavirus experts.

"We hope that the necessary permissions for the WHO team's travel to China can be issued without delay," Payne said.