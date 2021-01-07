South African Giniel De Villiers has won Thursday's gruelling fifth stage of the Dakar Rally that left leading motorcyclist Kevin Benavides with a broken nose as he shattered his helmet jumping off a dune.

De Villiers completed the 456 kilometre special in his Toyota in 5 hours 09 minutes 25 seconds, finishing 0.58 seconds ahead of compatriot Brian Baragwanath, who has picked up another podium finish this year following second place on the prologue.

READ MORE: Defending champion Sainz wins Dakar first stage

'Mr. Dakar', aka 13-time winner Stephane Peterhansel rounded out the podium, stretching his lead in the overall standings over Nasser al Attiyah to 6:11 after the Qatari finished fourth, 2:13 behind the Frenchman.

Peterhansel said the stage had been "really complicated... not really nice to drive."

"At the end, it was not beautiful landscape and not nice to drive, but it was selective, a really selective stage like it always is on the Dakar."

Defending champion Carlos Sainz is in third overall, 48:13 off the pace.

"Since the beginning, things have not really been going our way, but today everything seemed to click," De Villiers said, calling the day's driving "a proper Dakar stage."

"We took it a little bit calmer at the beginning just to make sure we got all the points. In some places the navigation was really, really difficult.

"We managed to do a good job today, so let’s hope we can do a few more."

Attiyah reckoned he had lost up to nine minutes in a frantic opening to the stage.

"Stephane did a very good job because he stayed behind me all the way," said Attiyah, an Olympic skeet bronze medallist at the 2012 London Games.

"I'm quite happy to finish day five and tomorrow Stephane will open and it will be easier for me. We're taking it one day after another and we'll see where we are. Next week will also be very difficult."