Twitter Inc has said that it has permanently suspended US President Donald Trump's account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the company said in a tweet on Saturday.

Twitter Inc also blocked an effort by the US president to tweet using @POTUS and later suspended Donald Trump's campaign account @TeamTrump for violating its rules.

Accounts of Trump allies including, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump attorney Sidney Powell were also reportedly suspended on the social media platform for spreading Qanon-inspired conspiracy theories.

Reddit has also banned subreddit "r/DonaldTrump" in the wake of the Capitol riots.

Earlier in June 2020, Reddit had banned the subreddit "r/The_Donald forum," where nearly 800,000 members had posted memes, videos and messages of support for US President Donald Trump.

Reddit says the subreddit has repeatedly violated the platform's rules against harassment, hate speech and content manipulation.

Social media companies have cracked down on Trump’s accounts in the wake of the turmoil on Wednesday. Facebook Inc said earlier this week it was suspending his account through until at least the end of his presidential term.

READ MORE: Twitter, Facebook block Donald Trump's accounts from posting

The Republican president is due to hand over to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

The White House did not immediately comment.

In a blog post on Friday, Twitter said that two of the president’s tweets posted that day were in violation of its policy against the glorification of violence.

READ MORE: Trump promises 'orderly' transition after supporters invade Capitol

Twitter had temporarily blocked Trump’s account, which had more than 88 million followers, on Wednesday following the siege of Capitol Hill, and warned that additional violations by the president’s accounts would result in a permanent suspension.