In the age of coronavirus and fake news, public trust is eroding
Fifty-seven percent of people believe government leaders, business chiefs and journalists are spreading falsehoods or exaggerations, the Edelman Trust Barometer survey found.
A misinformation news cover of the Columbia Journalism Review is seen in Manhattan, New York, United States, October 30, 2018 / AA
January 13, 2021

Trust in governments, business chiefs and media is crumbling amid a perceived mis-handling by leaders of the coronavirus pandemic and a widespread feeling among ordinary citizens that they are being misled, a global survey has found.

The Edelman Trust Barometer, which for two decades has polled thousands of people on their trust in core institutions, found 57 percent of people believe government leaders, business chiefs and journalists are spreading falsehoods or exaggerations.

Breaking out responses according to a person's media habits and voting patterns, the survey found a greater hesitancy on vaccines among those who rely mostly on social media, and underlined the polarisation of politics in the United States.

"The violent storming of the US Capitol last week and the fact that only one-third of people are willing to get a Covid vaccine crystalise the dangers of misinformation," said Richard Edelman, whose Edelman communications group produces the survey.

The figure cited by Edelman referred to the fact that an average of only 33 percent of respondents in 27 countries covered by the survey said they would take the vaccine as soon as possible. 

A further 31 percent said they would take it within a year.

The survey was conducted between October 19 and November 18 among more than 33,000 respondents, with a supplement carried out in December after the US presidential election.

Less trust in governments

Governments, which in a previous survey conducted early in the pandemic saw a bounce in their trust ratings from publics who wanted them to prioritise saving lives over the economy, saw sharp losses in trust levels as the year progressed.

As a whole, confidence in the institution of government fell from an all-time high of 65 percent last May to 53 percent by year-end. 

Losses were particularly acute in South Korea, Britain and China.

Trust in media, which had already been ebbing in the survey since 2019, fell further. 

Confidence in traditional media outlets dropped 8 points to 53 percent although they still attracted more trust than social media, which fell five points to 35 percent.

Political affiliation defines level of trust in the US

Strong national majorities across the board considered media was doing a poor job at being objective and non-partisan, with Japan in Asia, Italy in Europe and Argentina in South America all registering particularly high scores of mistrust.

In the United States, levels of trust diverged according to political affiliation: while 63 percent of Joe Biden voters trusted journalists, that figure fell to 21 percent for voters of Donald Trump, who has long denigrated mainstream media as "fake news".

Despite the fact that business leaders were suspected by a majority of engaging in falsehoods and exaggerations, they nonetheless came out of the survey with better overall trust levels than either governments or the media.

Nine in 10 respondents said they wanted CEOs to speak out on the pandemic's impact, labour and societal issues and more than two-thirds expect them to step in when the government does not fix problems.

SOURCE:Reuters
