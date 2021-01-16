Saturday, January 16, 2021:

Slovakia plans mass testing to cut virus infections by 50 percent

Slovakia is planning another large-scale testing and quarantine push to combat a serious rise in coronavirus infections, Health Minister Marek Krajci said.

The central European country with a population of 5.5 million has seen record numbers of new cases and hospitalisations since the turn of the year. There were 3,055 people in hospital on Saturday despite some slowdown amid a partial national lockdown.

If the testing succeeds, Slovakia could ease some epidemic measures in early February, Krajci said. Its colour-coded, six-level state of emergency is currently at black, the most serious.

France's virus death toll tops 70,000

France's cumulative virus death toll has risen past 70,000, the health authority reported, after 196 deaths were reported in the previous 24 hours.

The authority said 70,142 people had now died from the virus. It also reported 21,406 new confirmed virus infections over the previous 24 hours, up slightly from 21,271 on Friday.

The Health Ministry said 413,046 people had been vaccinated, up from 389,000 on Friday.

Portuguese finance minister tests positive for virus after meeting top EU officials

Portugal's Finance Minister Joao Leao has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said, a day after he took part in an in-person meeting in Lisbon with top EU officials including Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

The 46-year-old minister has so far shown no symptoms and will continue to work from home during a period of self-isolation, a statement from his ministry said. Self-isolation could last between 10 to 14 days.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa was also at the meeting, as were several other ministers and secretaries of state. Costa recently had to self-isolate for 14 days after a lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron, who then tested positive for the virus.

Thousands of anti-maskers rally in Vienna

Around 10,000 people rallied in the Austrian capital to protest coronavirus restrictions, calling on the government to resign, Austrian police said.

With the Alpine country currently in its third lockdown since March in a bid to bring the pandemic under control, and with non-essential shops, concert halls and theatres, sports centres and schools all closed, the protesters' anger was directed at Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, as well as at the media.

Brandishing banners proclaiming: "You're the disease. We're the cure" and waving Austrian flags, most of the demonstrators refused to wear masks or respect social distancing rules, including far-right politician and former deputy chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache.

Germany has already vaccinated over a million people

Germany has carried out more than a million vaccinations as new infections and deaths remain high and officials mull whether to increase lockdown measures.

Figures released by the national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, showed nearly 1.05 million vaccinations have been recorded — 79,759 more than a day earlier — in the nation of 83 million people.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s 16 state governors will consult on Tuesday on how to proceed with lockdown measures, which are currently due to expire on January 31.

Spain vows to vaccinate large part of population by summer

Spain’s health minister says the government is standing by its pledge to vaccinate a large part of its population by the summer despite the delay in the distribution of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Minister Salvador Illa says although Spain will only receive 56 percent of the expected doses next week from Pfizer, Spain’s vaccination program has reached “cruising speed.”

Indonesia logs record daily cases

Indonesia has logged a record daily high number of virus cases for the fourth day in row as the Health Ministry reported 14,224 new infections in 24 hours.

The country’s daily virus count first topped 11,000 cases on Wednesday, then climbed to 11,557 on Thursday and 12,818 cases on Friday.

Indonesia’s official virus tally nationwide reached 896,642, making it the largest number in Southeast Asia and second in Asia only to India’s 10.5 million cases. The figure includes 25,767 deaths.

Pakistan approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use

AstraZeneca’s virus vaccine has been approved for emergency use in Pakistan, the health minister said, making it the first coronavirus vaccine to get the green light for use in the South Asian country.

Pakistan, which is seeing rising numbers of coronavirus infections, said its vaccines would be procured from multiple sources.

“DRAP granted emergency use authorisation to AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine,” the health minister, Faisal Sultan, told Reuters.

Approval has been given to get more than a million doses of Sinopharm’s vaccine from China, he said

Greece starts Covid-19 vaccinations among the elderly

Greece kicked off Covid-19 vaccinations among the elderly, after first inoculating tens of thousands of frontline workers to fight the spread of the virus.

More than 75,000 healthcare workers and nursing home residents and carers have received the shot of the vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech since Greece rolled out the plan along with other EU countries last month.

“I couldn’t wait. It will save people,” a 91-year-old woman, who gave her name as Kassiani, told Greek state television after receiving the vaccine at an Athens hospital.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Greece aims to have 2 million people inoculated by March. The country has a population of about 11 million.

UK sees third-highest daily death toll

Britain has reported its lowest number of daily new coronavirus infections since the start of the year, adding to signs that a national lockdown is slowing the spread of a more infectious variant of the disease.

However, the effect of the recent surge in cases remains unclear in the death toll, which was the third-highest on record. Health experts have warned it has further to rise.

Government figures showed the number of people testing positive was 41,346, compared with 55,761 on Friday. It was the lowest daily reading since December 27, when fewer people were getting tested over the festive holiday period.

Deaths continue to rise rapidly, however, with another 1,295 reported on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities recorded within 28 days of a positive test to 88,590.

Britain has Europe's highest death toll - though more have died in Italy and Belgium on a per capita basis. Chris Witty, the government's chief medical officer, warned the public on Friday that daily death numbers had not yet peaked.

Turkey sees further drop in number of cases

Turkey has reported over 7,500 new coronavirus case, down from 8,314 registered the previous day, according to Health Ministry’s data.

A total of 7,550 cases, including 902 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey’s overall case tally has crossed 2.38 million. The nationwide death toll hit 23,832, with 168 fatalities over the past day.

On Thursday, Turkey kicked off a mass Covid-vaccination campaign with healthcare workers being the first to get the jab.

The Health Ministry announced on Saturday over 650,000 healthcare workers in the country have received the first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Russia to reopen air travel with Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar

Russian authorities have said that flights between Moscow and the capitals of Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar, suspended since the early weeks of the pandemic, would restart from Jan 27, after certain epidemiological criteria were met.

A statement shared following a meeting of the government's coronavirus HQ said that the four countries were seeing fewer than 40 new cases per fortnight per 100,000 people.

Italy suspends flights from Brazil

Italy is suspending flights from Brazil, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said, in response to a new coronavirus strain.

Anyone who has transited Brazil in the last 14 days is also prohibited from entering Italy, he said on Facebook, while people arriving in Italy from Brazil will be required to take a test for the virus.

"It is critical for our scientists to study the new strain. In the meantime, we are taking a very cautious approach", he said.

Italy reports 475 more deaths, 16,310 new cases

Italy has reported 475 coronavirus-related deaths compared with 477 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,310 from 16,146.

Italy has registered 81,800 Covid-19 deaths since the virus came to light last February - the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest in the world. It has also reported 2.369 million cases to date, the ministry said.

A total of 260,704 tests were carried out during the past day, down from the previous day's 273,506 tests.

Those numbers include the so-called "rapid tests", which are less accurate but give much faster results.

Denmark registers 256 cases of new B117 coronavirus variant

Denmark has registered 256 cases of infections with the new and more contagious coronavirus variant known as B117, health authorities said.

Between mid-November and Jan 10, 256 Danes have been infected with the new variant, first seen in Britain, corresponding to 1.3 percent of all positive tests genetically analysed in that period, the State Serum Institute said in report published on Saturday.