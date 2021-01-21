US intends to join COVAX and remain WHO member - Fauci

The United States under President Joe Biden intends to join the COVAX vaccine facility that aims to deliver vaccines to poor countries, his chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci told the World Health Organization (WHO).

"President Biden will issue a directive later today which will include the intent of the United States to join COVAX and support the ACT-Accelerator to advance multilateral efforts for Covid-19 vaccine, therapeutic, and diagnostic distribution, equitable access, and research and development," Fauci told the WHO executive board.

The United States will remain a member of the WHO, he said. Biden's predecessor Donald Trump halted funding to the WHO, where the United States is the largest donor, and announced a process to withdraw from the agency in July 2021.

Moscow to relax some restrictions as daily Russian Covid-19 cases ease

Moscow will relax some restrictions, including fully reopening colleges and specialist education institutions, the mayor of the Russian capital said on Thursday.

The number of daily new cases has started to fall in Russia, which launched a voluntary vaccination programme with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine last month. It has resisted imposing a strict new lockdown, relying instead on targeted measures.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said new daily cases were considerably lower than at the end of December and that a tangible drop in daily hospital admissions to 1,200-1,300 people from 1,500-1,800 had made him cautiously optimistic.

"Vaccination rates have significantly increased. Over 220,000 Muscovites have already received reliable protection from the virus," Sobyanin wrote on his website.

"In this situation, we can allow ourselves to considerably soften existing restrictions."

State-run universities will continue to operate with distanced learning, but colleges and specialist institutions can reopen fully from Friday, Sobyanin said.

Dubai cancels non-essential surgery, live entertainment

Dubai has suspended non-essential surgery for a month and live entertainment in hotels and restaurants until further notice as coronavirus infections surge in the Middle East trade hub.

The decision to postpone certain surgeries, which takes effect midnight on Thursday and could be extended, was aimed at ensuring the preparedness of health facilities to manage cases, Dubai's health regulator said in a circular published on Wednesday.

Dubai's tourism department issued a circular, seen by Reuters, suspending entertainment in hotels and restaurants after recording an increase in violations of coronavirus precautions.

Daily cases in the United Arab Emirates hit a record 3,506 on Wednesday, the highest in the Gulf Arab region where daily tallies in each of the other five states have fallen below 500.

The UAE does not give a breakdown of infections in each emirate.

India's vaccine diplomacy in south Asia pushes back against China

India will give millions of doses of vaccine to South Asian countries in the next few weeks, government sources said on Thursday, drawing praise from its neighbours and pushing back against China's dominating presence in the region.

Free shipments of AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest producer of vaccines, have begun arriving in the Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Myanmar and the Seychelles are next in line to get free consignments as India uses its strength as one of the world's biggest makers of generic drugs to build friendships.

"The government of India has shown goodwill by providing the vaccine in grant. This is at the people’s level, it is the public who are suffering the most" said Nepal's Minister for Health and Population Hridayesh Tripathi.

The gesture comes at a time that India's ties with Nepal have been strained by a territorial dispute and Indian concern over China's expanding political and economic influence in the Himalayan nation sandwiched between the Asian giants.

Spain pushes for vaccine certificates to ease travel resumption

Spain is pushing the European Union and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development for the creation of a vaccine certification that would ease travel, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez said.

"Vaccine certification is something we are going towards inevitably," Gonzalez told RNE radio station. "It will be a very important element to guarantee a safe return to mobility."

The issuance of such a document though should be coordinated at the European or even global level, she said, adding that a vaccine certificate would allow people to travel, like PCR tests do now.

Spain, which depends heavily on the tourism industry, is one of the countries that suffered the most from the restrictions to travel related to the pandemic.

COVAX vaccine scheme says will supply 1.8 billion doses to poor in 2021

The COVAX vaccine sharing platform designed to give equitable access to Covid-19 shots said on Thursday it aimed to deliver 1.8 billion doses to poorer countries in 2021, and hoped to fulfil deals for wealthier nations in the second half of the year.

COVAX, which is co-led by the GAVI vaccine alliance, the World Health Organization and others, said the 1.8 billion doses would be supplied via an advance market commitment to 92 eligible countries and would correspond to approximately 27% coverage of populations in those countries.

"Our forecasting indicates that we should fulfil the requests for vaccine placed by self-financing participants in the second half of 2021," GAVI said in an updated forecast statement for COVAX.

Indonesia reports daily record 346 new deaths

Indonesia reported a new daily record of 346 new deaths on Thursday, taking its total to 27,203 since the virus was first detected last year.

Indonesia's Covid-19 task force also reported 11,703 new coronavirus cases, raising total infections to 951,651, among the highest totals in Asia.

Welsh AstraZeneca vaccine facilities not disrupted by flooding, Wockhardt UK says

The manufacture of AstraZeneca and Oxford's vaccine has not been disrupted by flooding near a Welsh factory involved in the supply chain, manufacturing partner Wockhardt said, adding the site was operating as normal.

"Last night at approximately 1600 (GMT) hours, Wockhardt UK experienced mild flooding, resulting in excess water surrounding part of the buildings across site," the company said in a statement.

"All necessary precautions were taken meaning no disruption to manufacturing or inlet of water into buildings. The site is now secure and free from any further flood damage and operating as normal."

France will need new lockdown if curfew doesn't work -epidemiologist

France will probably need a third national lockdown if the current 6 pm curfew fails to rein in the spread of the novel coronavirus, a member of the French national vaccine committee told BFM TV, before saying that it could be limited to the most vulnerable.

"If the number of cases keep rising, we shall have to resort to a lockdown again," epidemiologist Odile Launay said. "We should seriously consider a lockdown limited to vulnerable people."

Russia reports 21,887 new cases, 612 deaths

Russia on Thursday reported 21,887 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,458 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,655,839, according to the country's crisis response centre.

The centre said 612 people died overnight, taking the official death toll to 67,832.

UK minister hopes teachers will be prioritised for vaccines

Britain's education minister Gavin Williamson said on Thursday he hoped that teachers would be "up the list" for receiving a Covid-19 vaccine when the first wave of vaccinations is completed.

Britain aims to give shots to 15 million people by mid-February, including the eldest, most vulnerable and frontline health staff, and there have been calls for workers such as teachers and police officers to be prioritised in the second wave of shots.

"We very much hope that, you know, the vital important work that teachers and teaching staff, and support staff do, I would very much like to them up that list," Williamson told BBC TV.

Sweden extends distance learning for high schools

Sweden extended distance learning for high school students and told public employees to continue to work from home, renewing measures to limit the spread of the pandemic despite signs that infections are beginning to slow.

"We can see a cautious downturn in the spread of infection in some regions, but the situation remains serious," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters at a news conference.

The government, however, adjusted recommendations for high schools to allow a mixture of distance learning and normal lessons in school and extended a ban on sales of alcohol after 2000 by two weeks.

Thailand reports 142 new cases

Thailand confirmed 142 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 12,795.

There were no additional deaths reported, with total fatalities remaining at 71. Seventeen of the new infections were imported, the Covid-19 taskforce said at a daily briefing.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 20,398 - RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 20,398 to 2,088,400, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed .

The reported death toll rose by 1,013 to 49,783, the tally showed.

Some virus mutations may dampen vaccine effectiveness

Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the virus that causes Covid-19 may modestly curb the effectiveness of two current vaccines, although they stress that the shots still protect against the disease.

Researchers expressed concern about the preliminary findings, in large part because they suggest that future mutations could undermine vaccines. The research tested coronaviruses from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, and was led by Rockefeller University in New York with scientists from the National Institutes of Health and elsewhere.

The Rockefeller researchers got blood samples from 20 people who had received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and tested their antibodies against various virus mutations in the lab.

With some, the antibodies didn't work as well against the virus – activity was one-to-threefold less, depending on the mutation, said the study leader, Rockefeller’s Dr. Michel Nussenzweig.

Earlier research established that the two vaccines are about 95 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 illness.

The latest findings were posted on an online website for researchers and have not yet been published in a journal or reviewed by other scientists.

Hong Kong set to approve Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Hong Kong is set to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine before the end of the week, with a warehouse in the financial centre being selected to store the vials, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee is set to approve use of the vaccine this week, clearing the way for the first round of one million inoculations after Lunar New Year.

Mexico adds more than 20,000 new cases

Mexico has confirmed 20,548 new coronavirus cases and 1,539 fatalities, according to health ministry data, bringing its totals to 1,688,944 infections and 144,371 deaths.

The real number of infections and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, reflecting a lack of widespread testing.

China sees rise in new cases despite curbs

China has reported a rise in new Covid-19 cases despite a flurry of recent measures to contain the latest outbreak in the northeast, with Heilongjiang province recording its biggest daily increase in new patients to date.

Tens of millions of residents in Hebei province surrounding Beijing, the northeastern Jilin province and Heilongjiang have been put into lockdown in recent weeks amid what is the worst wave of new infections since March 2020.

Authorities are asking people to stay home during the Lunar New Year holidays in February as part of the efforts to prevent another debilitating outbreak.

A total of 144 new cases were reported on January 20, the National Health Commission said, matching the total reported on January 14 and marking the highest number of daily infections since March 1. This still remains a fraction of what China saw during the height of the outbreak in January-February 2020, however.

Of the 126 new local infections, Heilongjiang accounted for 68 while Jilin reported 33. Hebei, which had so far seen the biggest spike in cases this month, reported 20 new cases, and Beijing reported two cases.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed infections, rose to 113 from 58 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 88,701, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,635.

World Bank, IMF agree to hold April meetings online due to Covid-19 risks

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have agreed to hold their spring meetings, planned for April 5-11, online instead of in person due to continued concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, they said in joint statement.

The meetings usually bring some 10,000 government officials, journalists, business people and civil society representatives from across the world to a tightly-packed two-block area of Washington that houses their headquarters.

This will be the third of the institutions' semiannual meetings to be held virtually due to the pandemic.

Ecuador says first batch of 18 million contracted doses of Covid-19 vaccine arrive

Ecuador has said the first batch of 18 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines it contracted for with three pharmaceutical companies and the COVAX initiative arrived for a pilot plan with medical staff from public hospitals and nursing homes.

After several months of negotiations, Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos said the Andean nation had firm contracts with pharmaceutical companies Covaxx, Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca for the delivery of 10 million doses and with the global COVAX initiative, led by the World Health Organizati on and GAVI vaccine alliance to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, for 8 million additional doses.

"Each country wants to have more vaccines," Zevallos said in a press call. "And these commitments, which have already been made, ensure that we vaccinate 9 million people."

Ecuador has 17.4 million people and allocated some $200 million for the purchase of vaccines.

A first shipment from Pfizer arrived at Quito's international airport on Wednesday afternoon for distribution to 44 municipalities in the next three weeks. Those vaccines are part of a batch of 86,0 00 emergency doses that will be delivered by the US company through the end of February.

In recent weeks, Ecuador has seen an increase in the speed of virus transmission in several cities, leading intensive care units in public and private hospitals to almost reach capacity.

There has also been an increase in coronavirus deaths in Guayaquil, which endured one of the worst outbreaks in the region last March and April.