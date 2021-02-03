Manchester United returned to winning ways in ruthlessly emphatic fashion with a Premier League record-equalling 9-0 home win over Southampton, who finished Tuesday's game with nine men.

The victory moves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side level on 44 points with leaders Manchester City although United have played two more games, with City travelling to Burnley on Wednesday.

Substitute Anthony Martial scored twice for United after the break in a result that equals the club's 1995 win over Ipswich Town and Southampton's defeat by the same 9-0 scoreline at home to Leicester City in 2019.

"We've been waiting for them to show the magic and it was a night for them to go and enjoy it. We've not had many times where we could just enjoy the second half," said Solskjaer.

"You get lots of confidence from a performance like this, scoring goals is always good for a team."

VAR reviews

Saints, already weakened by injuries, had to play with 10 men from the second minute after midfielder Alexandre Jankewitz was sent off and they went down to nine men when defender Jan Bednarek was dismissed four minutes from time.

A bad night began after 79 seconds when Swiss Jankewitz made a dangerous high challenge on Scott McTominay, which left the United midfielder with stud marks on his thigh, and referee Mike Dean had no hesitation in showing the red card.

"When the game starts like it does it's always if you can get the first goal as we have seen so many examples of 10 men closing up shop and getting a draw," added Solskjaer, who was pleased to see his side play with such freedom.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka put United ahead in the 18th minute, sliding in at the back post to turn home Luke Shaw’s curling cross.