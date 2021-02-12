Friday, February 12, 2021

US CDC issues guidelines on school reopenings

The US Centers for Disease Control has released new guidance for school reopenings, saying schools in areas of low Covid-19 transmission can fully reopen if they employ universal mask-wearing and other mitigation strategies.

The agency said school reopenings should not be conditional on teachers' access to vaccines, but strongly recommended US states prioritise teachers and school staff for vaccination.

Algerian president returns after surgery

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has returned home after a one-month stay in Germany for surgery following post-Covid-19 complications in his foot, state television said.

"The President of the Republic, Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, returned today," the state broadcaster said, but did not broadcast images of his arrival.

Tebboune, 75, had been hospitalised in Germany last year after contracting the virus, and stayed there for two months before returning to Algeria.

He returned to Germany on January 10, and underwent a "successful" operation on his foot 10 days later, according to the presidency.

Cases in Eastern Europe surpass 10 million

The number of Covid-19 cases in Eastern Europe have surpassed 10 million, according to a Reuters tally, as countries across the region aim to increase vaccine procurements from multiple suppliers to accelerate inoculation programmes.

Countries in Eastern Europe have reported more than 10.02 million cases and 214,691 deaths since the pandemic started. However, daily average new cases in the region have declined by about 31 percent in the past 30 days as compared with the previous 30 days, according to a Reuters analysis.

Russia has the most cases in the region and became the first European country to surpass 4 million on Monday. The country has also reported the most deaths in Eastern Europe at about 79,194, according to a Reuters tally.

China refuses to give WHO raw data on early cases

China has refused to give the World Health Organization raw data on its early Covid-19 cases, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing WHO investigators who it said described heated exchanges over lack of detail.

The world health agency officials said raw, personalised data could help them determine how and when the coronavirus first spread in China, the newspaper said.

France recommends single vaccine dose for people who have had Covid

France recommended that people who have already recovered from Covid-19 receive a single vaccine dose, becoming the first country to issue such advice.

All three vaccines approved for use in the European Union are administered in the form of two doses, delivered several weeks apart.

This is because clinical trials showed that immunity against the disease was significantly higher after individuals received two shots.

France's public health authority said, however, that people who had already been infected with Covid-19 develop an immune response similar to that bestowed by a vaccine dose, and that a single dose after infection would likely suffice.

Over 14 million Britons received first vaccine dose

A total of 14,012,224 Britons have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, official data showed, as the government races to vaccinate the most vulnerable people.

Britain also reported 758 deaths within 28 days of a positive test and an additional 15,144 cases.

EU regulator opens review into CureVac's Covid shot

The European Union's medicines regulator said it had started a "rolling review" of a vaccine developed by German firm CureVac, the first step towards a possible authorisation in the bloc.

"Preliminary results from laboratory studies and early clinical studies in adults ... suggest the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies and immune cells that target" the coronavirus, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement.

The rolling review of CureVac's shot will continue "until enough evidence is available for a formal marketing authorisation application," it added.

With delays to deliveries of three already authorised vaccines, the EMA is under pressure from the EU's 27 member states to speed more into service.

Dose shortages undermine push by US states to speed vaccinations

When the US government began shipping Covid-19 vaccines in December, state health providers could not administer shots fast enough to keep pace with deliveries and millions of doses sat waiting for arms.

Two months later, the situation has reversed. Supply constraints are slowing ambitious vaccination programs, as massive sites capable of putting shots into thousands of arms daily in states including New York, California, Florida and Texas, as well as hospitals and pharmacies, beg for more doses.

Nearly a dozen state and local officials told Reuters they could vaccinate up to four times more people, but federal vaccine shipments remain frustratingly small.

EU countries urged to speed ratifications for virus rescue

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen urged member states to accelerate ratification of a key part of the bloc's $900-billion (750-billion-euro) plan to recover from the impact of the coronavirus.

"This should be our common aim: by mid-year, we should be able to disperse the first funds," she told a media conference after the European Council of member states and the European Parliament gave their signatures to the mechanism conceived in a July summit.

The overall scheme, called "New Generation EU," consists mainly of a 672.5-billion-euro "recovery and resilience facility" that relies on an unprecedented pooling of debt to provide grants and loans to EU countries.

The money has to go to priorities backed by the EU, particularly with an emphasis on making economies "greener." Other priorities include boosting digital transformation, social cohesion and better health care.

Nigeria mobile court hands out fines for mask violations

Authorities in Nigeria's capital Abuja have established an outdoor mobile court in an effort to prosecute individuals and institutions violating rules imposed to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Africa's most populous country is currently facing a second wave of infections, with 143,516 cases and 1,710 deaths reported – but these figures are believed to fall short of the real toll since the number of tests is low.

Face masks are compulsory in public spaces and social distancing is advised across the country, but these rules are rarely observed.

Bosnia begins vaccinating with Russia's Sputnik V jab

Bosnia started vaccinating against the coronavirus, using Russia's Sputnik V jab, but only medical staff will be inoculated for now, given the small supplies available.

Bosnia is now the third Western Balkan nation to begin vaccinating against the virus, after Serbia and Albania.

In the region, European Union member Croatia has also started vaccinating.

Play halted at Australian Open as fans leave for lockdown

Play was suspended temporarily at the Australian Open as fans were told to leave the Rod Laver Arena to comply with a new five-day lockdown in Melbourne.

Top seed Novak Djokovic was two sets to one ahead, but struggling with an injury, against American Taylor Fritz when play was halted at 11:30 pm local time (0030 GMT) and fans were asked to leave.

The five-day lockdown, ordered after a new Covid-19 outbreak at a hotel, was due to start at midnight.

After a short delay while fans made their way to the exits, play resumed.

Covid-19 takes toll on UK funeral home staff

Funeral home staff are under pressure in many places, but the burden is especially intense in Britain, where more than 115,000 people with the virus have died, one of the highest per capita death tolls in the world.

Undertakers, embalmers and others who deal with death for a living often regard the pressure on them as less important than the pain felt by bereaved families. But many are exhausted by the sheer amount of mortality they have faced, and the pandemic is increasing awareness that their own mental health also deserves tending to.

Funeral directors across the country describe a heavy burden from more services, tougher hygiene measures and fewer staff because of illness and self-isolation requirements.

New Zealand plans to start vaccinations next week

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the country's inoculation program will likely begin on February 20, brought forward by the earlier receipt of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine than originally anticipated.

Pressure has been mounting on Ardern to start vaccinations for the country's 5 million people to take advantage of its rare position of having virtually eliminated the virus domestically.

Both New Zealand and neighbouring Australia have formally approved the vaccine jointly developed by US drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech. Australia has said it expects to begin inoculations by the end of this month, without giving a specific date.

UK economy shrinks record 9.9% in 2020 on virus

Britain's economy shrank by a record 9.9 percent last year on the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic despite managing strong growth in the second half.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak said the economy had suffered a "serious shock" from the Covid-19 global health crisis.

The data came one week after the Bank of England forecast economic recovery on the back of Britain's successful ongoing vaccines rollout.

Poland raises upper age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine to 65

Poland is raising the maximum age limit for people receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine to 65, the minister in charge of the vaccination programme says.

The country had previously said that the vaccine would be used for people aged 18-60.

US pharmacy vaccine drive begins as cases fall

The United States' Covid vaccination drive has entered a new phase as thousands of pharmacies were scheduling shots, but a wave of optimism brought about by falling cases could soon be tested by dangerous variants.

President Joe Biden's administration was shipping a million doses to some 6,500 drugstores and supermarket pharmacies nationwide, with several chains announcing they would begin giving out the first shots.

The US immunizations campaign got off to a shaky start in December but has since improved: 44.8 million shots have now reached arms, and at least 33 .7 million people have received one or more doses, roughly 10 percent of the population.

The pharmacy program will eventually expand to 40,000 outlets, while the federal government has also used emergency legislation to ramp up vaccine production, opened mass vaccine sites in stadiums, and has begun a separate program to reach underserved communities.

Portugal's relief at falling cases tempered by fear

Dr. Nuno Germano has a nagging fear when Portugal’s January surge of cases threatened to overwhelm the public health system, forcing his intensive care unit at Lisbon’s Curry Cabral Hospital to double its number of beds in a week.

“I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to care for the patients,” he says.

After Portugal figured for about two weeks last month as the world’s worst-hit country by size of population, anxiety over the recent pandemic peak has eased slightly.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and in intensive care fell Thursday for the third straight day.

The health ministry reported the fewest hospitalizations since Jan. 20 and the fewest patients in ICUs for almost two weeks.

But Portugal’s seven-day average of daily deaths remained the world’s highest, at 2.05 per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Race to vaccinate older Americans advances in many states

Two months after the first shots were administered, the race to vaccinate older Americans is gaining traction, with more than a third of people 65 and up having received their first dose in states that have provided data.

The finding comes from an Associated Press analysis of information from 27 states where data is available. Those states account for just over half of all first doses administered nationwide.

The effort is uneven, with many other states still lagging behind on vaccinations of the higher-risk population.

Brazil’s virus surge in Manaus linked to new variant

A new coronavirus variant identified in the Brazilian Amazon is hammering the jungle city of Manaus with a devastating second wave of infections, Brazil's Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello announced.

He said that early analysis is being on the new variant, which may be three times more contagious.

He also told a Senate hearing that Brazil would vaccinate half its eligible population by June and the rest by the end of the year — an ambitious target as the country has barely guaranteed doses for half the population.

The Butantan institute in Sao Paulo, which has partnered with Sinovac to test and produce the Chinese vaccine, said in a statement that it had begun studies regarding the Manaus variant but would not have a conclusion for two weeks.