Wednesday, February 17, 2021

US investing $200 mn on variant detection

US President Joe Biden's administration said it was investing nearly $200 million to identify emerging strains of the coronavirus through expanded genome sequencing.

According to a statement, the investment will increase sequencing carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) "more than threefold from about 7,000 samples per week to approximately 25,000."

The US has been lagging behind dozens of countries in its efforts to track virus variants, putting at risk the progress made in containing its outbreak.

The administration is also spending $650 million to increase testing in schools and underserved sites such as homeless shelters, and $815 million to increase domestic manufacturing of testing supplies.

France reports 25,018 new cases

France has reported 25,018 new confirmed cases, up from 19,590 on Tuesday, but there were fewer new patients hospitalised with the disease.

The French health ministry also reported 310 new deaths against 586 on Tuesday, taking the total to 83,122.

There were 25,974 patients hospitalised with the disease, 265 fewer than on Tuesday and 3,350 patients in intensive care units, an increase of two over 24 hours.

France said more than 3.3 million vaccination shots have been administered since the start of the campaign.

Countries to get confirmation soon on COVAX vaccines, but should expect small initial shipments – PAHO

Countries participating in the COVAX vaccine distribution mechanism will soon receive confirmation of their first shipments but should expect them to be small due to limited global supplies, the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.

Nations waiting on doses from the COVAX program, co-led by the WHO and the GAVI Vaccine Alliance to support poorer countries, can expect a timeline and information on dose amounts in "the next days and weeks," PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a virtual briefing.

About 160 million doses would be distributed in the region in the first six months with doses ramping up monthly, Etienne said, adding that a global squeeze on supplies meant initial shipments would be limited.

"Rest assured, PAHO is doing everything it can to expand vaccine availability and to get vaccines out quickly," Etienne said.

The WHO's emergency use authorisation for the AstraZeneca /Oxford University vaccine from two manufacturers on Monday was a "critical milestone," Etienne said.

Officials are planning to distribute more than 300 million doses of the vaccine to 145 countries through COVAX.

Namibia to roll out AstraZeneca vaccine despite efficacy concerns

Namibia will push ahead with the roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine despite neighbouring South Africa halting distribution after concerns over its effectiveness against a new variant, the government said.

The nation of 2.5 million people recorded more than 36,000 cases with 394 deaths, with its mining and tourism-depended economy severely hit by the pandemic.

Health and Social Services Minister Kalumba Shanghula said investigations were still underway to establish whether the new variant is present in Namibia and the extent of its prevalence.

South Africa paused the roll out of the vaccine because of preliminary trial data showing it offered minimal protection against mild to moderate disease caused by the 501Y.V2 variant dominant in the country..

In November, Namibia approved an upfront payment of 26.4 million Namibian dollars to the COVAX global vaccine distribution scheme co-led by the World Health Organization, giving it the option to buy coronavirus vaccines for 20 percent of its population.

Slovakia seeks medical staff assist from abroad as outbreak rages

Slovakia will ask other European Union member countries for medical staff to help with the surge in cases, the Health Ministry said.

The plea is the country's first, after the previous plan to have large-scale testing followed by targeted measures in the hardest-hit regions did not tame the epidemic.

Coronavirus infections are on the rise in Slovakia with nearly 2,000 new cases reported on average each day. While the country has had a total of under 6,100 deaths, based on the most recent 7-day rolling average, Slovakia ranks first in deaths per million in population, according to ourworldindata.org.

Bratislava is seeking 10 doctors and 25 nurses for one month at least, the ministry said, putting it alongside Portugal, which asked Germany for medical staff help in January.

The UK coronavirus variant, more infectious than the previously dominant version, has taken over as the main cause of new cases in Slovakia, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on February 5.

Italy reports 369 deaths, 12,074 new cases

Italy reported 369 virus-related deaths against 336 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 12,074 from 10,386 the day before.

Some 294,411 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 274,019, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 94,540 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.75 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital, not including those in intensive care, stood at 18,274, down from 18,463 a day earlier.

There were 113 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 154 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,043 from a previous 2,074.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

Erdogan says Turkey to start gradual normalisation in March

Turkey will begin a gradual return to normal life on a province-by-province basis from March, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, adding that nationwide weekend lockdowns would be lifted in some provinces based on infection rates.

Turkey imposed curfews, weekend lockdowns and other curbs in December in the face of rising cases. It plans to reopen schools nationwide on March 1, and its vaccination programme has so far administered shots to nearly 5.7 million people using shots developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan said a plan on re-opening cafes and restaurants, which have been shut down for months, would be announced in coming days, and urged citizens to continue abiding by the measures.

Turkey reported 7,325 new coronavirus cases, including 649 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case tally passed 2.6 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 27,738, with 86 fatalities over the past day.

UN chief urges global vaccination plan for Covid-19

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for a global plan to vaccinate against Covid-19, warning that inequities in initial efforts risked both the world's health and economy.

Opening a special Security Council session on vaccines held at the level of foreign ministers, Guterres warned that just 10 nations have administered 75 percent of the doses so far – and 130 countries have had no vaccinations at all.

"The world urgently needs a global vaccination plan to bring together all those with the required power, scientific expertise and production and financial capacities," Guterres told the virtual meeting.

He said the Group of 20 major economies was in the best position to set up a task force on financing and implementation of global vaccinations and offered full support of the United Nations.

Palestinian Authority says it has sent vaccines to Gaza

The Palestinian Authority said it has dispatched the first shipment of coronavirus vaccines to the Hamas-governed Gaza Strip, two days after accusing Israel of preventing it from sending the doses amid objections from some Israeli lawmakers.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila said in a statement that the PA sent 2,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine through the Beitunia crossing between the occupied West Bank and Israel en route to Gaza. She said they would go to frontline medical workers.

An Israeli defence official confirmed that the vaccines were on their way to Gaza following approval, saying it's “not in Israel's interest to have a Gaza health crisis.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

EU to receive 200M more shots of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

As worries about vaccine delays swept across Europe, Pfizer and BioNTech said they have finalised an agreement to supply the European Union with another 200 million doses of their vaccine.

The US and German companies said in a statement that the doses come on top of the 300 million vaccine doses the bloc has initially ordered. The EU’s executive Commission has an option to request a further 100 million doses.

They said the 200 million doses are expected to be delivered this year, with an estimated 75 million of them in the second quarter.

EU buys up to 300 million more Moderna jabs

The European Union has bought up to 300 million extra Covid-19 vaccine doses from US firm Moderna.

The new deal adds to the EU's vaccine stock as it strives to meet a target of fully vaccinating 70 percent of adults by mid-September.

The commission now has access to a "portfolio" of 2.6 billion doses of three EU-authorised vaccines and three more prospective ones, to be provided this year and next, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a media conference.

Numerically, that is more than enough for the EU's 450 million inhabitants, with the excess going to neighbouring countries, she said.

Spain to give AstraZeneca vaccine to those aged 45 to 55

Spain will administer AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to people aged 45 to 55 in the next phase of its national inoculation plan.

The shot, which is approved for those aged 18 to 55, is now being given to people in that bracket with a high risk of contracting the virus, such as daycare workers and physiotherapists, as well as police, firefighters and teachers.

Most of Spain's initial priority group of nursing-home residents and staff have already received two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, which are now being rolled out to over 80-year-olds and medics.

UK gives go-ahead to expose volunteers to Covid in medical trial

Britain has become the first country in the world to allow volunteers to be exposed to the virus to advance medical research into the pandemic.

The trial, which will begin within a month, will see up to 90 healthy volunteers aged 18-30 exposed to Covid-19 in a safe and controlled environment to increase understanding of how the virus affects people, the government said.

Croatia says it might buy Russian vaccine without waiting for EU

Croatia is discussing with Moscow the possibility of importing Russia's vaccine, and the government has asked the drugs regulator to consider approving the shot without waiting for the EU, Health Minister Vili Beros has said.