POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Space station launch honours 'Hidden Figures' mathematician
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus capsule, dubbed the S.S. Katherine Johnson, over the mathematician's numbers that contributed to the February 20, 1962, flight in which Glenn became the first American to orbit the world.
Space station launch honours 'Hidden Figures' mathematician
Northup Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at NASA's Wallops Island flight facility in Wallops Island, Va., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. / AP
February 21, 2021

A space station supply ship named after the Black NASA mathematician featured in the movie “Hidden Figures” has rocketed into orbit on the 59th anniversary of John Glenn's historic launch.

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus capsule, dubbed the S.S. Katherine Johnson, should reach the International Space Station on Monday following its launch from Virginia's eastern shore.

READ MORE: NASA confirms Perseverance rover has landed on Mars

Johnson died almost exactly a year ago at age 101.

“Mrs. Johnson was selected for her hand-written calculations that helped launch the first Americans into space, as well as her accomplishments in breaking glass ceiling after glass ceiling as a Black woman,” Frank DeMauro, a Northrop Grumman vice president, said on the eve of liftoff.

“A homework assignment for all of you is to go watch that movie after the Cygnus launch.”

Johnson’s numbers contributed to the February 20, 1962, flight in which Glenn became the first American to orbit the world. 

The film, released in late 2016, depicted the effort put forth by Johnson and other Black women at NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, during the early days of space exploration. Langley is 160 kilometers from the launch site at Wallops Island.

READ MORE: Mars rover beams back spectacular new images

Recommended

The launch

Northrop Grumman launched the 4-ton shipment for NASA in the early afternoon from Wallops, where temperatures were just above freezing. 

The Antares rocket was visible from the Carolinas to Connecticut, at least where skies were clear.

This will be the space station's second delivery in less than a week. A Russian capsule pulled up Wednesday with apples and oranges, among other things.

“Oh, we love fresh food!!!” tweeted Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi. He noted that the space station flew over Virginia just 10 minute s ahead of Saturday's launch.

Noguchi and his six US and Russian crewmates can expect more apples once the Cygnus arrives, along with tomatoes, nuts, smoked salmon, Parmesan and cheddar cheeses, caramels and coconut strips.

The capsule also holds 120,000 tiny roundworms for a muscle experiment, as well as off-the-shelf computer equipment to increase data processing speed at the space station. 

Also flying: radiation detectors intended for NASA's astronaut moon-landing program, and a new system to convert more of the astronauts' urine into drinking water.

It is Northrop Grumman’s 15th station supply run for NASA.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump