Tiger Woods has suffered serious injuries to both his legs after his SUV flew off the road and flipped several times in an area near Los Angeles known for wrecks, authorities said.

The golf superstar was alone in the driver’s seat of a mangled SUV that rolled and ended up on its side down a steep roadway in the Los Angeles suburbs on Tuesday morning, seatbelt still fastened, both legs seriously injured.

He was lucid enough to give his name –“Tiger” – to the sheriff’s deputy who had poked his head through a hole in the windshield.

The 45-year-old was alert and able to communicate as firefighters pried open the front windshield to get him out with the "jaws of life", the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

No other cars were involved in the wreck that injured the golfer.

The airbags deployed, and the inside of the car stayed basically intact, and that "gave him a cushion to survive the crash" Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

His surgeon said the golfer had suffered multiple "open fractures" to his lower right leg, had a rod placed in tibia, and screws and pins in his ankle.

No immediate evidence that Woods was impaired

No charges were filed, police said there was no evidence he was impaired and no one else was injured.

Authorities said they checked for any odour of alcohol or other signs he was under the influence of a substance and did not find any. They did not say how fast he was driving.

The crash happened on a sweeping, downhill stretch of a two-lane road through upscale Los Angeles suburbs. Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who was the first to arrive at the wreck, told reporters that he sometimes catches people topping 80 mph in the 45 mph zone and has seen fatal crashes there.

"I will say that it's very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive," Gonzalez said.

"He was able to communicate. He was conscious," said Villanueva, adding that Woods was in "serious condition as a result of the accident."

Woods was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff's department said.

Scene of accident

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," his manager, Mark Steinberg, said.

"He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

A KABC-TV helicopter over the scene of Woods' accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Airbags appeared to be deployed.

The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

Woods, whose first name is Eldrick, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

