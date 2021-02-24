Wednesday, February 24, 2021

France sees biggest jump in cases since mid-November

France reported 31,518 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, from 25,018 last, the biggest daily increase since mid-November.

The health ministry also reported 277 new coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours, from 431 on Tuesday.

South Africa to vaccinate some 67 percent of population

South Africa plans to spend $712 million to vaccinate some 67 percent of its 60 million people and help the economy to rebound.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says the vaccination drive will help South Africa’s economy, the most developed in sub-Saharan Africa, to rebound by 3.4 percent this year.

Mboweni says the vaccines would be given to all South Africans free of charge.

Fauci: NIH to study 'long-haul' virus symptoms

National Institutes of Health is launching research to understand the causes and consequences of the lingering brain fog, breathing problems and malaise reported by many recovering Covid-19 patients.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says some studies have shown up to 30 percent of patients report symptoms that can endure for months, complicating their return to normal routines and work, and plunging many recovering patients into depression.

Fauci noted at a White House coronavirus briefing that work at NIH started this week thanks to more than $1 billion provided by Congress for Covid-related medical research. Government scientists are looking to enlist doctors and research institutions around the country in the effort to learn about “long-haul” Covid-19.

Greece to continue Athens lockdown as virus cases rise

Greece will not be able to lift lockdown restrictions in the wider Athens area next Monday as planned following a sharp increase in virus infections, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

Athens metropolitan area, where half of Greece's population lives, has been under strict lockdown restrictions that had been set to expire at the end of the month.

"There has been a steep rise in infections yesterday, particularly in Athens, which pushes back our plan...for a gradually reopening on March 1," Mitsotakis told a cabinet meeting.

US plans to distribute at least 3 million J&J doses

President Joe Biden's administration anticipates distributing at least three million doses of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine should it receive emergency use authorisation (EUA), White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said.

"If an EUA is issued, we anticipate allocating three to four million doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine next week," he said.

"Johnson and Johnson has announced it aims to deliver a total of 20 million doses by the end of March," he added.

Turkey reports over 9,500 new cases

Turkey has reported 9,561 more coronavirus cases, including 660 symptomatic patients.

The country's overall case count has passed 2.66 million, while the death toll now stands at 28,285, with 72 fatalities recorded over the past day, according to the Health Ministry.

Italy's health minister rules out loosening of virus curbs

Italy's government will extend coronavirus restrictions already in place until after Easter, the health minister said, as Rome plans to speed up vaccination efforts to try to beat the pandemic.

Italy has seen its daily cases fall from a high of around 40,000 in November to under 15,000 at present. But officials fear loosening restrictions may lead to a surge in infections driven by new, highly contagious variants.

The country reported 318 coronavirus-related deaths against 356 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,424 from 13,314 the day before.

Some 340,247 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with 303,850 previously, the ministry said.

EU mulls vaccination passports to resurrect tourism after virus

European Union leaders will agree on Thursday to work on certificates of vaccination for EU citizens who have had an anti-Covid shot, with southern EU countries that depend heavily on tourism desperate to rescue this summer's holiday season.

Lockdowns to slow the pandemic caused the deepest ever economic recession in the 27-nation bloc last year, hitting the south of the EU, where economies are often much more dependent on visitors, disproportionately hard.

Merkel says Covid variants risk third virus wave

New variants of Covid-19 risk a third wave of infections, and so Germany must proceed carefully so that a new complete nationwide shutdown does not become necessary, Chancellor Angela Merkel told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"Because of (variants), we are entering a new phase of the pandemic, from which a third wave may emerge," Merkel said. "So we must proceed wisely and carefully so that a third wave does not necessitate a new complete shutdown throughout Germany."

Sweden steps up pandemic restrictions

The Swedish government said it would reduce opening hours for all restaurants, bars and cafes as well as tighten limits on the number of people allowed in shops as it seeks to ward off a third wave of the pandemic.

The government said it would propose that restaurants and cafes would have to close at 8:30 pm from March 1. It adds to a previous ban of alcohol sales after 8 pm already in place.

It also said the number of people allowed in shops and malls would be further restricted and that it would provide further details about this measure shortly.

Zimbabwe to buy 1.2M more Covid vaccine doses

Zimbabwe will buy an additional 1.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from China at a preferential price, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesman said, after Beijing agreed to give more free doses to the southern African country.

Zimbabwe began vaccinations last week after receiving a donation of 200,000 doses from the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm). The government initially aims to inoculate health workers, security forces and journalists, among others.

Chinese Ambassador Guo Shaochun said in a statement that his country had decided to double its donation of vaccines to 400,000 as part of its "solidarity and action" with Zimbabwe.

Dunkirk area in northern France to impose weekend lockdown -minister

The region around the northern French port of Dunkirk will start enforcing a weekend lockdown from this weekend to halt a spike in virus infections, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

Veran said the situation in the Dunkirk area was "alarming" and that France would also increase vaccine supplies for the area.

Biden administration to distribute more than 25 million masks

The Biden administration will deliver more than 25 million masks to community health centres, food pantries and soup kitchens from March through May as part of its battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said in a statement.

The White House estimates between 12 and 15 million Americans will have access to the masks.

UK reports over 18 million people have had first Covid vaccine shot

More than 18 million people in Britain have now had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to official government data.

A total of 18,242,873 people have had the first shot, the data showed, while the number of new Covid-19 cases was up from Tuesday to 9,938 while there were 442 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from the previous day.

EU regulator says Celltrion's Covid-19 antibody drug under real-time review

Europe's drug regulator said it was evaluating South Korean drugmaker Celltrion's Covid-19 antibody treatment, the third such drug against the disease to go under real-time review in the region.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its human medicines committee was assessing the first set of data it received from animal and human trials of the drug, regdanvimab, and will continue to study them as more data was submitted.

Polish lake district to see virus curbs return after cases spike

A northeastern region of Poland famed for its lakes, forests and sailing will see a raft of virus restrictions brought back from Saturday after it became a hotspot for infections, the government said.

The sparsely-populated Warminsko-Mazurskie region's soaring number of cases has left specialists searching for explanations.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told a news conference that public spaces such as shopping centres, hotels, cinemas and museums would close and children in the first three years of primary school would return to remote learning.

"We decided we had to take a small step back," he said.

Czech Republic faces 'hellish days', needs tighter measures – PM

The Czech Republic must tighten measures to combat the pandemic and prevent a "catastrophe" in hospitals in the coming weeks as the country faces one of the world's highest virus infection and death rates, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

The country reported over 15,000 new virus cases on Tuesday, the highest daily tally since January 6, and has the fastest spread rate in Europe, with per capita infections more than six times higher than in neighbouring Germany in the last two weeks.

The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 who are in serious condition has risen to a record 1,389, leaving few spare beds in the country of 10.7 million.

CVS, Walgreens to give out shots in more states

CVS and Walgreens drugstores will start doling out virus vaccinations in more states on Thursday.

The drugstore chains say they have received additional vaccine doses from the federal government after they used up their initial allotment. Both companies started giving out vaccines on February 12 to eligible customers at stores in several states.

CVS Health Corp. says it will add stores in six states, including Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania to a list of 11 that includes big markets like California, New York and Texas. The Woonsocket, Rhode Island, company received another 570,000 doses from the government.

Germany testing will give more freedom

Germany’s health minister says home tests for the virus may help the country “regain a bit more freedom” after authorities approved the first such tests for personal use.

Jens Spahn says the tests, already widely used in other countries such as neighbouring Austria, could provide “an important contribution” to people’s sense of security going forward.

Spahn told lawmakers that Germany is already seeing the positive effect of vaccinations in those over 80, who received the shots first. But he’s concerned about the spread of other variants.

People arriving in Norway have to quarantine in entry point

People who quarantine upon entry in Norway must stay at their point of entry and not travel further until the 10-day quarantine has been completed, the Norwegian Justice Minister Monica Maeland said.

The Norwegian government also introduced a mandatory reporting for everyone staying in such quarantine hotels and municipalities now must keep an eye on the guests at the quarantine hotels, which until now has only been recommended.

Switzerland to reopen shops, museums, libraries

Switzerland’s government will reopen shops, museums and libraries and allow more people to gather at sports and cultural events starting next week.

Confirming plans laid out last week, President Guy Parmelin acknowledged public frustration and pressure for a faster re-opening but called for “discipline” in the face of new variants spreading in the country. He says a reopening of restaurants and bars is planned for April 1 but could be moved forward “if the situation continues to improve.”

J&J vaccine protects against virus

An analysis by US regulators say Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against Covid-19.

The report confirmed the vaccine is about 66 percent effective overall at preventing moderate to severe Covid-19.

On Friday, a panel of experts to the Food and Drug Administration will debate if the evidence is strong enough to recommend the vaccine. The FDA is expected to make a final decision within days.

Hungary first country to use China's virus vaccine

Hungary became the first country in the European Union to begin using a Covid-19 vaccine produced in China and expects to inoculate up to 275,000 people by the end of the week.

Medical staff around the Central European country were instructed to administer the shots, developed by Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm, to elderly patients. The Sinopharm shot brings the number of vaccines currently in use in Hungary to five, more than in any other country in the EU.

Alpine town residents to get tested after cluster of cases

Authorities in Austria say all residents of an Alpine town will be required to take coronavirus tests after a cluster of cases involving the South African variant was discovered there.

Officials in Tyrol state say 29 of the 42 virus cases confirmed in Mayrhofen involved the virus type that experts say may be more resistant to currently available vaccines than the dominant variant.

Residents can only leave the town between Saturday and Wednesday if they present a negative PCR test result for the coronavirus, considered the ‘gold standard’ for testing. Schools, kindergartens, non-essential stores and churches will remain closed for a week.

China to make two more Covid vaccines

China is moving ahead with two more vaccines in the regulatory process, one from state-owned company Sinopharm and another from a private company CanSino.

Both vaccines have submitted been to regulators for approval this week. CanSino said that Chinese regulators are reviewing its application for its Covid-19 vaccine, in a stock filing. Sinopharm’s subsidiary the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products announced Wednesday that it had submitted an application Sunday and that regulators were reviewing it.

Kenya bars runners from Kilimanjaro Marathon over virus fears

Kenya announced that its athletes were banned from competing in Tanzania's top marathon race this Saturday over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.