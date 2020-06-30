League organisers have agreed to paint NBA courts with the words "Black Lives Matter" when the basketball season resumes next month in Florida, US media reports have said.

NBA stars have been prominent supporters of the anti-racism protests that swept across the United States following the death in May of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are planning to paint the slogan inside the sidelines of all three arenas at Disney World in Orlando, ESPN reported on Monday.

USA Today said the slogans would be painted on two sides of each court, in front of the scorer's table and the broadcast booth.

The NBA is planning to go ahead with its restart plans for the coronavirus-delayed 2019-20 campaign on July 30.