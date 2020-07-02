The UN Security Council must remind the United Arab Emirates (UAE) it is bound by international law against “destructive and malicious policies” in the Middle East and North Africa, Turkey has told the international body.

Turkey’s ambassador to UN Feridun Sinirlioglu accused the UAE on Wednesday of embarking on a campaign to stifle democratic movements in the region, citing Abu Dhabi’s “excessive ambition” to dominate the broader region “resulted in nothing but human suffering.”

'UAE’s actions amounted to war crimes'

The UAE is a part of a Saudi Arabian-led coalition that launched a devastating air campaign to roll back Houthi territorial gains in 2015, further escalating the crisis in Yemen.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict that has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis as millions remain at risk of starvation.

“UAE’s actions amounted to war crimes, causing mass civilian casualties and systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure through air strikes,” Sinirlioglu said in a letter to the Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

'Same military playbook used in Yemen'

Turning to Libya, which has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Sinirlioglu said Abu Dhabi is supporting warlord Khalifa Haftar and wants to oust the legitimate UN-recognised Government of National Accord.

The government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by Haftar’s militias.