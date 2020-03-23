Monday, March 23, 2020

UK govt orders three-week lockdown

Britain on Monday ordered a three-week lockdown to tackle the spread of coronavirus, shutting "non-essential" shops and services, and banning gatherings of more than two people.

"Stay at home," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a televised address to the nation, as he unveiled unprecedented peacetime measures after the death toll climbed to 335.

Johnson said that all shops selling non-essential goods would be closed, along with libraries and places of worship, and that all social events would be stopped other than funerals.

"We will stop all gatherings of more than two people in public "excluding people you live with. Parks will remain open for exercise but gatherings will be dispersed," Johnson said.

"We will keep these restrictions under constant review. We will look again in three weeks, and relax them if the evidenceshows we are able to."

Turkey death toll at 37

Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus increased by seven to 37 on Monday as the number of confirmed cases rose by 293 to 1,529, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

He said on Twitter that 3,672 test results had emerged in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to above 24,000.

Warning youngsters against leaving homes, he said, "You are not invincible to the pandemic. Slow down your life. Do not enter the risky environment. Do not take the risk to your home. Stay home."

Senegal, Ivory Coast declare states of emergency

The West African states of Senegal and Ivory Coast on Monday each declared a state of emergency in the face of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Senegal will impose a dusk-to-dawn curfew, while Ivory Coast said it would introduce gradual confinement measures.

"The speed of the progress of the disease requires us to raise the level of the response," Senegalese President Mack Sall said in a televised address to the nation.

France lockdown could last weeks

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said a virtual lockdown in France imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus could last several more weeks and that his government was tightening restrictions even further.

He said citizens from Tuesday would only be able to exercise once a day, within 1 kilometre of their home, and that burial ceremonies would be restricted to 20 people.

Open-air markets should close, he added.

"A lot of citizens want normalcy to return, but it's not happening soon," Philippe told TF1 news.

"We feel the lockdown measures that we have taken, and which we will toughen yet again... could last several weeks."

Italy death toll reaches 6,078

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has grown by 602 to 6,078, the head of the Civil Protection Agency said on Monday, an 11 percent increase but the smallest rise in numerical terms since Thursday, suggesting a clear downward trend.

On Sunday, 651 people died. That followed 793 on Saturday and 627 on Friday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Italy rose to 63,927 on Monday from a previous 59,138, an increase of 8 percent, the Civil Protection Agency said — the lowest rise in percentage terms since the contagion came to light in Feb.

Turkey to start mass respirator production

Large-scale production of Turkish hospital respirators is one of the nation’s next steps against coronavirus, Turkey’s health minister announced on Monday.

“We’re starting the mass production of domestic [respirator] devices,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters in the capital Ankara, after an hours-long meeting of a committee tackling the outbreak.

Other steps in Turkey’s all-out efforts include the appointment of 32,000 new healthcare personnel, he said.

He added that Turkey has imported a promising medicine from China to provide quicker help to Covid-19 patients.

“In the coming days, we will be announcing the number of recovering cases every day. I want to note that we have a large number of people who have recovered,” Koca stressed.

UN chief urges immediate global ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Monday for an immediate ceasefire in conflicts around the world to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The UN chief said, “It is time to put armed conflict on lock-down and focus together on the true fight of our lives.”

Guterres said the world faces “a common enemy — Covid-19,” which doesn’t care “about nationality or ethnicity, faction or faith.”

He said people caught in armed conflicts, which are raging around the world, are among the most vulnerable and “are also at the highest risk of suffering devastating losses from Covid-19.”

It’s time to silence guns, stop artillery, end air strikes and create corridors for life-saving aid and diplomacy, he said.

Covid-19 pandemic 'accelerating' - WHO chief

The new coronavirus pandemic is clearly "accelerating," the World Health Organization warned on Monday, but said it was still possible to "change the trajectory" of the outbreak.

The remarks came as the number of deaths soared past 15,000, with more than 341,000 people infected worldwide, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

"The pandemic is accelerating," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in a virtual news briefing.

He said it took 67 days from the beginning of the outbreak in China in late December for the virus to infect the first 100,000 people worldwide.

In comparison, it took 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just four days for the third 100,000 cases, he said.

Spain death toll tops 2,000 after 462 deaths in 24 hours

The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 2,182 after 462 people died within 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

The death rate showed a 27 percent increase on the figures released a day earlier, with the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases rising to 33,089.

Despite an unprecedented national lockdown, which was put in place on March 14, the number of deaths and infections have spiralled in Spain, with the figures growing as the country steps up its capacity for testing.

And the lockdown, which was initially put in place for two weeks, will be extended until April 11 to try to curb the spread, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said — in a measure which will be put to parliament on Tuesday.

Netherlands reports 34 new deaths

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands increased by 13 percent from a day earlier and 34 more people died, Dutch health authorities said on Monday.

The number of infections increased at the slowest pace in percentage terms since the first coronavirus case was reported in the Netherlands on Feb. 27.

There were 545 new infections, taking the total to 4,749. The death toll rose to 213, with victims aged between 55 and 97. The average age was 82.

Nigeria confirms first fatality from coronavirus

Nigeria confirmed its first fatality from coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in a tweet.

The patient was a 67-year-old man who returned following a medical procedure in the United Kingdom with underlying medical conditions including multiple myeloma and diabetes and was undergoing chemotherapy, the NCDC said.

Iran reports 127 more deaths

Meanwhile, Iran reported another 127 coronavirus deaths, bringing its death toll to 1,812 amid 23,049 confirmed cases.

Iran is battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East and has faced widespread criticism for not imposing stricter quarantine measures early on.

It is also suffering under severe American sanctions imposed after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. State TV reported the latest figures on Monday.

Norway proposes UN corona fund to help poor countries

Norway said it wanted to start a United Nations fund to help poor countries fight the new coronavirus pandemic.

"We are concerned about the way the virus will affect developing countries which have fragile healthcare systems," Norway's Development Aid Minister Dag-Inge Ulstein said in a statement.

The fund is expected to be set up quickly, "possibly even this week," Norway said, without specifying the amount of its own contribution.

Uzbekistan to lock down capital Tashkent

Uzbekistan will effectively lock down its capital city Tashkent from March 24 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Central Asian nation's government said.

With all but one of Uzbekistan's 46 confirmed cases registered in the city of more than 2.5 million, the government has already shut down public transit in the capital and ordered most businesses to switch to remote working.

Pope Francis postpones Malta trip

Pope Francis' trip to Malta, which had been scheduled to take place on May 31, has been postponed indefinitely, the Vatican said on Monday.

It was to have been the first trip by a pontiff in 10 years to the tiny Mediterranean island, where he was expected to speak about the rights of migrants.

Indonesia cases rise by 65 to 579

Indonesia reported 65 new positive cases of coronavirus disease, bringing the total number of cases in Southeast Asia's largest economy to 579, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told reporters.

The number of people killed by the virus rose by one on Monday to 49, he said, while 30 patients have recovered from the disease.

UK government takes over railways

The British government took over the railways in a bid to ensure services keep running for key workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The transport ministry said it was suspending normal franchise agreements with private operators, taking over "all revenue and cost risk" for at least six months.

Several politicians are calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to impose tougher measures to force people to comply with advice to stay away from people.

Johnson on Sunday warned the spread of coronavirus was "accelerating" in Britain, as the number of dead rose to 281.

India halts its lifeblood train network