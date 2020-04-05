Tajikistan's domestic football season kicked off Saturday, as leagues around the world remained suspended to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Super Cup game heralding the beginning of the football season took place behind closed doors, and saw perennial domestic champions FC Istiklol come from behind to beat FC Khujand 2-1 in the capital Dushanbe.

Tajikistan, a poor Central Asian state of 9 million people, has yet to declare a single infection from Covid-19, which has reached over a million cases worldwide and caused more than 60,000 deaths.

Last month authorities oversaw extravagant state celebrations of the Nowruz springtime festival involving tens of thousands of people across the country.

Strongman leader Emomali Rakhmon was seen posing with dozens of young women clad in traditional garb at a time when leaders the world over were advocating social distancing.

In the pandemic's shadow, the vast majority of football leagues around the world have been stopped over fears for players as well as spectators.

In most cases, there are no clear plans for restarts.