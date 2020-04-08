Wednesday, April 8, 2020:

Covid-19 cases top 1.5 million worldwide

Global coronavirus infections have exceeded 1.5 million as governments worldwide struggle to get the pandemic under control.

The Johns Hopkins study found that 1,506,061 people have been infected with the virus since it emerged in China four months ago, including 88,085 people who have died and 319,286 individuals who have fully recovered.

The US remains the country with the highest number of infections at more than 425,000, but Italy is the country with highest death toll with 17,669 fatalities.

Global fatalities now over 88,000

Johnson stable in ICU as UK deaths pass 7,000

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “responding to treatment” but remains in intensive care with the new coronavirus, his spokesman said Wednesday, as the UK saw its biggest spike in deaths from the virus to date.

A shaken UK government sought to keep a grip on its response to the outbreak with its leader hospitalized and the number of Covid-19-related deaths approaching the peaks seen in Italy and Spain, the two countries with the greatest number of fatalities.

Britain's confirmed death toll reached 7,097 on Wednesday, an increase of 938 from 24 hours earlier.

Not all the deaths reported each day occurred in the preceding 24 hours, and the British total only includes deaths in hospitals.

Turkey's coronavirus death toll now 812

Turkey's cases of coronavirus increased by 4,117 in the last 24 hours, and 87 people have died, taking the death toll to 812, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 1,846, and the number of tests carried out over the last 24 hours was 24,900, the health ministry said.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 38,226, the ministry said.

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll falls

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 542 on Wednesday, a lower tally than the 604 the day before, but the number of new cases pushed higher to 3,836 compared with a previous 3,039.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 rose to 17,669, the Civil Protection Agency said, the highest in the world.

There were 3,693 people in intensive care on Wednesday against 3, 792 on Tuesday -- a fifth consecutive daily decline, underscoring growing hopes that the illness is on the retreat thanks to a nationwide lockdown introduced on March 9.

Of those originally infected, 26,491 were declared recovered against 24,392 a day earlier.

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

An EU effort to put together a 20-billion-euro aid package to help poor countries fight coronavirus came under fire on Wednesday, and the bloc's diplomatic chief admitted it contained "no fresh money".

Brussels plans to redirect money from existing funds to help countries with weak healthcare systems tackle the pandemic and aid their long-term economic recovery.

EU officials fear that beating the pandemic in Europe alone will not be enough because, if it continues to rage elsewhere in the world, the virus will simply return in time.

German Development Minister Gerd Muelle r said after talks with his 26 EU counterparts that the proposals did not go far enough.

"I do not consider the proposals to be sufficiently far-reaching but an important first step," Mueller said.

US tops 400,000 coronavirus cases: tracker

The United States on Wednesday surpassed 400,000 novel coronavirus cases, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The pandemic has now claimed the lives of at least 12,936 people in the United States, which leads the world in the number of confirmed infections with 401,116, by the Baltimore-based school's count.

The 300,000-case milestone was passed on Saturday.

The US death toll is approaching those of hard-hit Italy with more than 17,000 and Spain with more than 14,500.

WHO Europe says 'now is not the time to relax measures'

The World Health Organization's European office said that despite seeing "positive signs" from some countries, it was too early to scale back measures aimed at containing the spread of the new coronavirus.

"Now is not the time to relax measures. It is the time to once again double and triple our collective efforts to drive towards suppression with the whole support of society," WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, told a press conference.

France reports 541 more coronavirus deaths in hospital

France on Wednesday reported 541 more deaths from Covid-19 in hospital over the last 24 hours, bringing its total official toll from the coronavirus epidemic to 10,869.

Top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters that there were now 7,148 people in intensive care, a net increase of 17 from the day earlier, the lowest increase recorded in recent weeks.

He said that due to a technical fault there was no daily data available Wednesday from nursing homes, meaning that the overall death toll is likely incomplete.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 103,228

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany rose by 4,003 in the past 24 hours to 103,228 on Wednesday, climbing for the second straight day after four previous days of drops, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 254 to 1,861.

Turkish Jewish Community's co-chair makes personal donation

Erol Kohen, Co-chair of the Turkish Jewish Community, has joined others in supporting the solidarity campaign in Turkey by making a personal donation of $177,000 (1.2M TL).

"I believe we will overcome this period, I am standing with our hard-working health personnel and our government," he said in a statement.

Spain daily virus deaths 757, second successive rise

Spain recorded a second successive daily rise in coronavirus-related deaths, with 757 fatalities, lifting the total toll to 14,555, the health ministry said.

The number of new infections in the world's second hardest-hit country after Italy also grew to 146,690, up from 140,510, it added.

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 3,999

Iran's new coronavirus death toll has climbed to 3,999, with 121 more deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman told state TV, adding that the total number of infections in the country has risen to 64,586.

Iran had earlier placed deaths at 4,003 and cases at 67,286 before an official sent out a correction.

Malaysia reports 156 new cases with 2 new deaths

Malaysian health authorities reported 156 new cases of coronavirus infection, pushing the cumulative total to 4,119 cases as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy continues to grapple with the highest rate of infection in the region.

The health ministry also reported two new deaths, including one Pakistani national who had attended a mass religious gathering that was the source of over 1,000 infections in the country.

Indonesia reports 218 new infections, taking total to 2,956

Indonesia confirmed 218 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 2,956, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

He reported 19 new coronavirus deaths, taking the total to 240, while 222 people have recovered.

Russia reports record daily rise in new cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by more than 1,000 for the second day running, taking the total to 8,672, the crisis response centre said.

The number of reported cases rose by 1,175, a record daily rise, while deaths increased by five to 63, the centre said.

Philippines reports five new deaths, 106 more cases

The Philippine health ministry said the coronavirus outbreak has killed five more people, with 106 additional infections.