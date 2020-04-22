Wednesday, April 22

World coronavirus death toll tops 180,000

More than 180,000 people in the world have died from the novel coronavirus, nearly two-thirds of them in Europe, since it emerged in China last December, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.

In total, 180,289 deaths have been recorded worldwide for 2,596,383 infections, according to the tally at 1740 GMT. There were 112,848 deaths in Europe for 1,263,802 cases on the hardest-hit continent.

The United States is the country with the most deaths at 45,153, ahead of Italy with 25,085, Spain 21,717, France 21,340 and Britain with 18,100.

US CDC reports ﻿802,583 cases, 44,575 deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported ﻿802,583 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 26,490 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,817 to 44,575.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of April 21, compared with its count a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

France death toll close to Spain's, still world's fourth highest

France registered a total of 21,340 deaths from coronavirus infections, an increase of 544 or 2.6 percent, the fourth-highest casualty tally in the world, but trailing just a few hundred behind Spain, which has a death toll of 21,717.

The number of people in French hospitals with Covid-19 fell by 365 or 1.2 percent to 29,741, the eight consecutive fall and more than 2,300 patients less than the high of 32,113 set on April 13, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The number of patients in intensive care units - the most important metric of a health system's ability to deal with the epidemic - fell by 215 or 4 percent to 5,218, the 14th consecutive decline.

There are now nearly 2,000 people less in ICUs from the high of 7,148 set on April 8.

US deaths top 46,000 after near-record increase previous day

US coronavirus deaths topped 46,000 after rising by a near-record single-day number on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally.

A University of Washington model, often cited by the White House, projected a total of nearly 66,000 US coronavirus deaths by August 4, an upward revision from its most recent previous estimate of 60,000 deaths. At current rates, US deaths could reach 50,000 later this week.

The first US coronavirus death happened weeks earlier than previously believed, according to California county health officials who conducted two autopsies.

'Incredibly small' chance of mass vaccine or treatment in next year - UK official

There is an "incredibly small" chance of having a highly effective vaccine or treatment for the coronavirus within the next year, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Wednesday.

"In the long run, the exit from this is going to be one of two things, ideally, one of which is a highly effective vaccine ... and/or highly effective drugs," he told reporters.

"Until we have those - and the probability of having those any time in the next calendar year are incredibly small and I think we should be realistic about that - we're going to have to rely on other social measures."

Turkey says virus outbreak under control as death toll rises by 117 to 2,376

Turkey confirmed 117 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,376.

The total number of registered coronavirus reached 98,674, as 3,083 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said at the news conference following Coronavirus Science Board meeting.

Slamming the New York Times' claims on the number of death toll from Covid-19 in Istanbul, Koca said the story was built on "hostility to Turkey."

"We have given all the information transparently to the WHO [World Health Organization], as it wants, and we continue to do so," he added.

Turkish health minister said the death numbers between January 1 and April 20 since 2009 till 2020 have increased yearly by 2.89 percent.

By this percentage Turkey expected the death number to be at 156,684 for the period but the number stood at 153,766, the minister said pointing that numbers are less than expected.

The minister also said that the people who died in Istanbul also were buried in the same city.

Koca also said the numbers of deaths from the virus continue to rise across the world, but in Turkey the situation is stable.

He also noted that the two-thirds of bed capacity is empty in Turkey's hospitals while only 60 percent of ICUs are occupied.

Speaking about possibilities for a new coronavirus wave in the country, the minister said Turkey does not expect it.

"As long as measures are followed, we do not expect a new wave of Covid-19 in Turkey," he said, adding that with 2.3 percent, Turkey is among countries with the lowest death rates compared to number of positive cases.

Koca said the US and European countries are not treating people who show coronavirus symptoms in their health institutions.

"Their approach is to make people stay 14 days at their homes unless they have respiratory distress," the minister added.

Vaccine studies continue in Turkey's six medical centres, while three of them have successfully isolated the coronavirus – Turkish health minister

So far, a total of 16,477 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, with 1,559 discharged on Wednesday alone, the minister added.

A total of 37,535 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 750,944.

Italy's daily death toll falls, but new cases climb

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 437, against 534 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 3,370 from 2,729 on Tuesday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 25,085 the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of confirmed cases was 187,327, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 107,699 from 107,709 on Tuesday, a third consecutive daily decline.

There were 2,384 people in intensive care on Wednesday against 2,471 on Tuesday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 54,543 were declared recovered against 51,600 a day earlier.

Iran reopens parks, further easing virus-linked curbs

Iran reopened parks and recreational areas, pressing ahead with measures to ease its coronavirus curbs despite one of the worst outbreaks of the disease in the Middle East.

Ninety-four people died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours raising the overall toll to 5,391, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state TV on Wednesday.

Canada's confirmed deaths rise to 1,871

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by just over 8 percent to 1,871 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed.

In a statement posted shortly after 11:00 eastern time (1500 GMT), it said the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus had climbed to 38,932.

The respective figures on Tuesday were 1,728 deaths and 37,382 positive diagnoses.

Eswatini reinstates lockdown rules as infections rise

The kingdom of Eswatini reversed a decision to relax coronavirus restrictions after infections almost doubled to 31 in one week.

Authorities in Africa's last absolute monarchy last week eased some of the restrictions imposed on March 27.

Public buses were allowed to resume circulating, and some companies could reopen.

One fatality has so been far recorded.

South Africa to deploy 73,000 more troops for lockdown

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to deploy more than 73,000 extra troops to help implement a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the defence minister said.

The country is four weeks into a strict police and military-enforced shutdown during which jogging, dog-walking and the sale of alcohol have been banned until the end of April.

Security forces have struggled to keep people indoors – particularly in overcrowded townships – and the police have been grappling with illegal alcohol sales, sometimes involving its own men.

In a letter to parliament tweeted by an opposition party leader, Ramaphosa announced his decision to deploy an additional 73,180 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) until June 26.

The operation is expected to cost around $2.4 million (4.5 billion rand/ 2.2 million euros), said the letter, which was dated Tuesday.

Those deployed comprise regular, reserve and auxiliary personnel.

Switzerland to stock shops with a million masks a day

Switzerland said it would deliver to shops a million masks a day, but insisted it would not make it mandatory to wear them as coronavirus restrictions start to ease.

The army will be used to distribute the million masks daily for the next two weeks, for stores to be able to sell to the public.

Switzerland stopped short of imposing full confinement in emergency measures introduced last month to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

But on Monday it will begin to ease the restrictions as the spread of Covid-19 has slowed.

UK death toll rises by 759 to 18,100

A total of 18,100 people with coronavirus have died in hospitals in Britain, new health ministry figures showed, up 759 from the previous day's toll.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock had earlier said that Britain was "at the peak" of its outbreak of Covid-19, one of the worst in the world.

First virus case recorded in refugee camp in Lebanon

A Palestinian woman from Syria has become the first refugee living in a camp in Lebanon to test positive for the coronavirus, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said.

The agency, UNRWA, said the woman resided in the only Palestinian camp in eastern Lebanon's Bekaa region.

It said the patient was transferred to the government-run Rafik Hariri Hospital in Beirut.

Dutch cases rise by 708 to 34,842

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 708 to 34,842, health authorities said.

The country's death toll stands at 4,054 with 138 new deaths, the Netherlands Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update. The RIVM reiterated that the actual numbers are likely higher, as not all likely cases are tested.

Switzerland death toll surpasses 1,200

The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,217, the country's Health Ministry said, rising from 1,187 people on Tuesday.

The number of positive tests also increased to 28,268 from 28,063, it said.

The rise in new cases has decelerated in recent days, allowing the government to start relaxing restrictions from April 27.

69 UK health service staff die of coronavirus

A total of 69 people who worked for Britain's National Health Service have died of Covid-19 while the number of staff in care homes for the elderly who have died from the disease is not known, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said.

The government is under pressure over accusations it has failed to deliver personal protective equipment to all the medical and care staff who require it.

"We've delivered 1 billion items of personal protective equipment and tens of millions have been distributed via the devolved administrations (semi-autonomous governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland)," Raab told parliament.

"We recognise though that we have got to strive even harder in this incredibly difficult and competitive international environment to source the equipment."

Jakarta extends social restrictions to May 22

The governor of Indonesia's capital Jakarta said he would extend large-scale social restrictions for an additional month to May 22 and also ensure residents prayed at home during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"This year's Ramadan will be different. Usually, we pray in the mosque, but this year we will stay at home," Governor Anies Baswedan told a streamed news conference. Ramadan is due to start later this week in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country.

While Jakarta has not imposed a full lock-down, Baswedan said he would increase enforcement of the restrictions in place which include limiting public gatherings.

UK confident of hitting 100,000 daily tests target

Raab said the government was confident it would meet its target of carrying out 100,000 tests a day for the coronavirus by the end of the month.

Official figures on Tuesday showed 18,206 tests had been carried out the previous day.

"I do think it is important to have a target and to drive towards a target. We are making good progress, we are confident we will meet it," Raab, who is standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from Covid-19, told parliament.

"It is about capacity, it is about distribution, we'll only be able to manage to hit that target if all of us come together to deliver on it," he added.

Vietnam to ease lockdown in most areas

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to ease the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in most parts of the country, state media reported.

No provinces in the Southeast Asian country are seen as "highly prone" to the new coronavirus, Phuc was quoted as saying on Voice of Vietnam national radio.

Turkey donates medical equipment to Pakistan