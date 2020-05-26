POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Lyon take appeal over Ligue 1 closure to Council of State
Letter to French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu argues the premature conclusion of the season will have catastrophic consequences for French football clubs, which could face losses of $760 to $980 million.
Lyon take appeal over Ligue 1 closure to Council of State
Lyon's Lucas Tousart celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates during a round of 16 Second Leg Champions League game against Barcelona at the Camp Nou in Spain on March 13, 2019. / Reuters Archive
May 26, 2020

Lyon will challenge the decision to end the Ligue 1 season early because of the coronavirus pandemic before the Council of State, France's highest administrative court, a club source told AFP on Monday.

The club criticised the April 30 ruling made by the French league (LFP) to declare the season over following an announcement by the government that football could not restart because of the health crisis.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas also wrote a letter Monday to France's prime minister and sports minister urging them to reconsider the decision, with the government expected to announce next week a further loosening of the lockdown.

"Could we imagine that 2 June is also a great opportunity to rectify the mistake concerning French football and to allow, with a health protocol used everywhere, a gradual resumption of training and, why not, a resumption of the 2019-20 season over the months of July or August?" Aulas said.

Lyon, who have reached this season's Champions League last 16, were left seventh in the standings and outside the European qualification places when the season was halted.

Recommended

An administrative court in Paris has already rejected an appeal from the club.

The judge of the Paris administrative court "has logically retained... that the decisions taken by the league's board of directors on April 30 could only be challenged before the Council of State," the LFP said in a statement on Friday.

Lyon took objection to the LFP expressing satisfaction at the decision, replying via a statement of their own that "the administrative tribunal did not rule on the merits of the case".

"It in no way changes the nature and the basis of the action brought" by the club, Lyon said, warning they would take the matter to the Council of State on Monday.

Amiens, who are contesting their relegation to Ligue 2 and whose initial appeal was also turned down last week by the Paris court, indicated their plans to turn to the Council of State as well.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now