Tuesday, June 02, 2020

Covid-19 epidemiological curve rising sharply in Americas

The World Health Organization's regional director for the Americas Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday that the Covid-19 epidemiological curve is still rising sharply in the region, with close to three million confirmed cases.

She said the Pan American Health Organization hopes to continue working well with the United States despite the US withdrawal from the WHO.

Speaking in a virtual briefing from Washington, Pan American Health Organization directors advised countries not to open their economies too fast and should avoid public crowds especially where coronavirus cases are still increasing.

French daily toll beyond the 100 mark

France's coronavirus death toll rose by more than a 100 for the first time in 13 days onTuesday, as the country enacts a new easing of lockdown measures.

The French health ministry said that the number of fatalities had risen by 107, or 0.4 percent, to 28,940, the fifth-highest tally in the world.

Turkey's daily death toll shrinks to 22

Nearly 130,000 patients have so far recovered in Turkey from the novel coronavirus, the country's health minister said on Tuesday.

Some 786 new cases were reported in the country, bringing the total to 165,555, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The total number of recoveries from the disease hit 129,921 as 974 more patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Koca added.

The death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,585 as the country reported 22 new fatalities over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines said on Tuesday it will start direct flights from 16 cities in six European countries to 14 cities in Turkey as of June 18, including new routes it had not flown to before.

Italy sees new 55 deaths

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 55 on Tuesday, against 60 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases rose to 318 from 178 on Monday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 33,530, the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 233,515, the sixth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Brazil, Spain and Britain.

Of the 318 new infections registered on Tuesday, 187 were in the northern region of Lombardy, by far the worst affected since the start of Italy's outbreak.

Spain reports no new deaths

Spain reported no new deaths from the coronavirus for the second day running on Tuesday, with cumulative deaths unchanged from Sunday's total of 27,127, according to the health ministry.

Diagnosed cases of the disease rose by 137 from Monday to 239,932, the ministry said.

First Rohingya refugee dies from Covid-19 in Bangladesh

A 71-year-old man has become the first Rohingya living in vast refugee camps in Bangladesh to die from the coronavirus, an official said Tuesday.

Health experts have long warned that the deadly virus could race through the vast network of settlements housing almost a million refugees in the country's southeast.

"He died on May 31. But last night we got the confirmation that he died of Covid-19," said Toha Bhuiyan, a senior health official in the Cox's Bazar district.

The fatality was in Kutupalong, the largest of the camps, which is home to roughly 600,000 people.

The man was among at least 29 Rohingya to have tested positive for the virus in the camps.

Bhuiyan said the victim died in an isolation centre run by the medical charity Doctors Without Borders and was buried in the camp the same day.

More than 740,000 Rohingya fled a brutal 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar to Cox's Bazar, where around 200,000 refugees were already living.

Indonesia cancels hajj pilgrimage

Indonesia has cancelled the Hajj pilgrimage this year for people in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation due to concerns over the coronavirus, said the religious affairs minister.

Each year hundreds of thousands of Indonesians go on the Haj to Saudi Arabia, where Islam's two holiest sites –– Mecca and Medina –– are located.

For many Indonesians, the religious pilgrimage is a once-in-a lifetime event, with the average wait time 20 years due to a quota system, according to the country's cabinet secretariat.

Saudi authorities have already said the Haj and Umrah pilgrimages –– which attract millions of travellers from around the world –– will remain suspended until further notice.

UK records almost 62,000 excess deaths

Some 62,000 more people than usual have died in the United Kingdom during this year's coronavirus pandemic according to the latest available data, an expert from the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Epidemiologists say excess mortality – deaths from all causes that exceed the five-year average for the time of year – is the best way of gauging the number to have died from a disease outbreak because it is internationally comparable.

Indonesia reports 609 new cases, 22 deaths

Indonesia reported 609 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number in the Southeast Asian country to 27,549, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto announced 22 new deaths related to Covid-19, bringing the total to 1,663, while 7,935 have recovered.

Hong Kong to extend restrictions on foreign visitors

Hong Kong will extend restrictions on foreign visitors by another three months and an eight-person limit on group gatherings by two weeks, HealthSecretary Sophia Chan said.

Both measures were due to expire later in June.

Travellers to Hong Kong need to undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine period.

Germany's cases rise by 213 to 182,028

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Germany increased by 213 to 182,028, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 11 to 8,522, the tally showed.

Paris cafes, restaurants partially reopen post-lockdown

Parisians who have been cooped up for months with takeout food and coffee will be able to savour their steaks tartare in the fresh air and cobbled streets of the City of Light once more – albeit in smaller numbers.

The city famed for its vibrant cafe society and coffee culture will get some of its pre-lockdown life back as cafes and restaurants partially reopen.

The Paris City Hall authorised the opening of outside seating areas, but indoors will remain closed to customers until at least June 22.

Dampening the mood of new freedom, social distancing of one metre between tables will be obligatory and drastically reduce the numbers.

Back to school in masks as Singapore eases curbs

Pupils wearing face masks returned to school in Singapore on Tuesday and some workplaces re-opened as coronavirus restrictions were eased in the hard-hit city-state.

The country has recorded over 35,000 cases –– the highest official tally in Southeast Asia –– with the vast majority among workers from the dorms. The death toll stands at 24.

Authorities imposed a partial lockdown in early April, with schools and most workplaces told to close, and people only allowed to leave home for essential purposes.

The government began easing measures Tuesday, with certain age groups allowed back to school and some workplaces re-opening.

Japan allows saliva-based tests to boost virus detection

Japan's government said it has approved saliva-based tests for the new coronavirus, offering a safer, simpler way to diagnose infection as well as boosting the number of tests being carried out using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology.

Currently, nasal swabs are the main source for PCR tests in Japan.

Coughs and sneezes at the time of collecting samples can expose medical workers to the risk of potential infection, making it necessary for them to wear full protective gear when taking samples.

The saliva-based PCR tests can be given to those who have had symptoms for up to nine days, Japan's health ministry said.