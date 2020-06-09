Tuesday, June 9, 2020

French coronavirus deaths remain under 100

France's coronavirus death toll rose by 87 or 0.3 percent to 29,296, the highest daily toll since June 2, but remained under 100 for the seventh day in a row, Health Ministry data showed.

The number of daily confirmed infections increased by 403 or 0.3 percent to 154,591, up on the 211 seen on Monday and 343 on Sunday, but remained below the more than 500 seen on Thursday through Saturday.

Daily recoveries triple new cases in Turkey

Turkey confirmed a record 3,218 daily recoveries from the virus as the country continues easing measures against the pandemic, according to its health minister.

The total number of recoveries from the disease hit 144,598 as 3,218 more patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing Health Ministry data.

"In the last 24 hours, the number of new registries are one-third of the number of recovered patients. Due to new diagnoses, the need for intensive care and ventilator support increased," he said.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 4,729, as it reported 18 new fatalities over the last 24 hours.

Ethiopia records first cases in refugee camps

Ethiopia has recorded the first coronavirus cases among its vast refugee population, prompting fears of rapid spread among a "very high-risk" group, a regional health official said.

The first refugee case is a 16-year-old Eritrean girl from the northern Adi Harush camp who travelled to an Orthodox Christian monastery in late May and fell ill shortly after her return, said Samuel Aregay, a public health emergency response officer in the Tigray region.

The girl's positive test results came back Friday, while two more refugees tested positive on Tuesday, Samuel said.

Italy reports 79 new deaths

Deaths from the epidemic in Italy climbed by 79 against 65 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases was broadly stable at 283 against 280 on Monday.

The total death toll now stands at 34,043, the agency said, the fourth highest in the world after those of the United States, Britain and Brazil.

The Civil Protection Agency said that of the 79 newly recorded deaths, 32 had actually occurred in previous days in the central region of Abruzzo, but had not previously been reported by Abruzzo's authorities.

The total number of confirmed cases in Italy since the start of its outbreak now amounts to 235,561, the seventh-highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Brazil, Spain, Britain and India.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 32,872 from 34,730 the day before.

WHO expert clarifies remarks on virus spread

A top World Health Organization expert has tried to clear up “misunderstandings” about comments she made that were widely understood to suggest that people without Covid-19 symptoms rarely transmit the coronavirus.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the UN health agency's technical lead on the virus pandemic, insisted that she was referring only to a few studies, not a complete picture, in the comments she made on Monday.

Van Kerkhove's remarks on Monday raised confusion and questions among outside experts and health officials who have recommended and in some places required that people wear masks to try to prevent the virus from spreading.

UK death toll rises to 40,883

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose by 286 to 40,883, according to government data.

UK is the second hardest-hit country after US in terms of virus deaths.

Eiffel tower to reopen on June 25

The Eiffel Tower, one of the most visited sites in Paris, will reopen to the public on June 25 more than three months after shuttering in France's lockdown, its operators said.

The landmark will emerge from its longest closure since World War II with limited visitor numbers at first, and face masks mandatory for all over the age of 11, said the Eiffel Tower website.

Mexico's Covid-19 peak still weeks away

New coronavirus cases in Mexico will keep rising for weeks to come, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said, after the number of confirmed cases exceeded several expected peaks for the country in recent weeks.

"We still haven't reached the maximum point," Lopez-Gatell said at a regular news conference. "For several more weeks, we will keep announcing there are more cases today than yesterday."

Emirates lays off thousands of pilots, cabin crew, plans more job cuts

Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, laid off hundreds of pilots and thousands of cabin crew as it manages a cash crunch caused by the pandemic, and more job cuts are planned, five company sources said.

More redundancies were expected at Emirates this week including both Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 pilots, the sources said on the condition of anonymity.

The workforce of 4,300 pilots and nearly 22,000 cabin crew could shrink by almost a third from its pre-coronavirus levels, three of the sources said.

Airlines headed for $84 billion net loss in 2020

International airlines are in line to make a combined net loss of more than $84 billion this year in the wake of the pandemic which has decimated air travel, the International Air Transport Association said.

"After $84 billion net losses this year we forecast supplementary losses of $15 billion in 2021," the IATA said at a news conference, revealing the extent to which its 290 member carriers have been affected by the virus and the ensuing global lockdown designed to limit its spread.

Masks to be compulsory in Spain until vaccine found

Wearing face masks will be compulsory in Spain until a coronavirus vaccine is found, with police empowered to hand out fines for non-compliance, the government said.

Health Minister Salvador Illa said the measure would continue after the country's state of emergency ends on June 21 and will "remain in place until we permanently defeat the virus, which is when we have an effective treatment or vaccine against it".

Since May 21, it has been compulsory for everyone aged six and over to wear a mask in public where it is not possible to maintain a two-metre (6.5 feet) distance from other people.

But when the lockdown formally ends, the measure will remain in place with the government introducing a fine of up to $113 (100 euros) for non-compliance – although the security distance will be slightly reduced to 1.5 metres.

The new regulations will come into force some 10 days before the country reopens its borders to international tourists on July 1.

UK drops plan to get children in school by summer

The British government backed away from plans to have all primary school children return to school in England before the summer holidays, following concerns by principals that they could not meet coronavirus social distancing requirements if everyone returned.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson admitted that the goal for England's approximately 5 million primary school children from age 4 to 11 was not possible, given constraints related to classroom sizes, the need for social distancing and inadequate numbers of teachers.

Some 145,000 people could die of Covid in US by August

University of Washington researchers estimated that 145,728 people could die of the virus in the United States by August, raising their grim forecast by more than 5,000 fatalities in a matter of days.

On Friday, the widely cited Institute for Health Metrics and evaluation at the university projected 140,496 virus deaths by August, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Researchers did not give a reason for the abrupt revision.

The new estimate came on the same day that Texas reported its highest number of hospitalisations so far in the pandemic and 22 US states showed at least a small uptick in the number of new confirmed cases, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Moscow’s lockdown ends as cases in Russia pass 485,000

Residents of Moscow began to resume their normal routines as a lockdown designed to curb the spread was lifted after more than two months despite the Russian capital still reporting over a thousand daily cases.

Moscow's nearly 13 million residents are now free to go outside when they want, use public transport, and travel across the city in their own vehicles without any restrictions or digital passes.

Authorities said they had recorded 8,595 new nationwide cases in the last 24 hours, pushing Russia's tally to 485,253, the third-highest in the world. The country has recorded 6,142 deaths from the virus.

Moscow itself reported 1,572 new virus cases on Tuesday.

India's capital could soon see half a million cases

Delhi authorities warned that they expect cases in the Indian capital to shoot up almost 20 times to more than half a million in the coming weeks.

India is easing its national lockdown to ease the devastating economic blow dealt by the virus, but the disease is still raging across the world's second-most populous nation with around 270,000 reported infections, the fifth-highest caseload in the world.

It has reported almost 10,000 new infections in the past 24 hours with crowded megacities like Mumbai and Delhi the worst hit.

Manish Sisodia, Delhi's deputy chief minister, said after a crisis meeting that authorities expected infections to soar to 550,000 by the end of July, up from almost 30,000 at present.

Romania's president aims to extend 'state of alert'

Romania's current state of alert enforced on May 15 to fight the pandemic, must be extended by another 30 days until the middle of July, President Klaus Iohannis said.

Iohannis ordered a strict lockdown in early March to rein in the outbreak and but replaced the state of emergency with a softer state of alert mode last month. The move must be approved by the parliament to take full effect.

Romania has so far recorded 20,749 cases of whom 14,910 recovered and 1,345 died.

Over the past 24 hours, it recorded 145 new cases.

Nepali police clash with lockdown demonstrators

Police fired water cannon at about 500 people who staged a demonstration in Kathmandu against the Nepali government's handling of the crisis.

Protesters, carrying banners reading "enough is enough", demanded better testing and quarantine facilities for returning migrant workers and greater transparency in government spending.

Ten demonstrators who gathered near the prime minister's residence were arrested, police said.