Wednesday, June 10

ICU cases in France stay below 1,000 mark

The number of fatalities and infections from the novel coronavirus in France remained low, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

At least 34 deaths in hospital were registered on Wednesday, a drop of 19 over those reported on Tuesday. The total number of fatalities to date in hospital is 18,935 and that in nursing homes stands at 10,350.

Since the start of the outbreak, the death toll in France stands at 29,319 with cases of infection rising substantially, to 155,136, an increase of 545 cases over the previous day.

Turkey to reopen tourism facilities - minister

As of July, Turkey will resume all those tourism facilities planned to be reopened as part of normalisation process, said the country’s culture and tourism minister.

Speaking to CNN Turk, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy commented on the revival of tourism in the country.

"In tourism, there is no other country that has done certification better and more reliable than Turkey," the minister said.

The country's main priority in this process is to resume air traffic to all countries, he added.

US cases surge past two million mark

The number of Covid-19 infections in the United States surpassed two million, according to a tracker.

The country's total number of deaths from the virus now stands at 114,669.

Prosecutors to question Italy PM over virus response

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he will be questioned by prosecutors on Friday over the way the coronavirus outbreak was handled in the northern Italian city of Bergamo, one of the areas most badly affected by the epidemic.

"I am not at all worried," Conte told reporters outside the prime minister's office in Rome. "We will speak on Friday and I will pass on all the facts I am aware of," he said, adding that he was not under investigation himself.

The prosecutors are looking into why badly hit areas around Bergamo were not closed down early in the outbreak, and have already questioned the regional governor of Lombardy, which includes Bergamo, and Lombardy's health chief.

France reports 23 more deaths, raising total to 29,319

France's coronavirus death toll rose by only 23, versus an average daily increase of 53 over the last two weeks, to 29,319, the fifth-highest total in the world.

On Tuesday, 87 Covid-19 deaths were reported.

But the number of new confirmed cases was up 545, at 155,136, after that figure stayed below the 500 threshold during the last three days.

Turkey reports over 145,000 recoveries from virus

Turkey confirmed 2,241 daily recoveries from the novel coronavirus, as the country continues easing measures against the pandemic, according to its health minister.

The total number of recoveries from the disease hit 146,839, as 2,241 more patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Fahrettin Koca said at a news conference after the Science Board meeting, citing Health Ministry data.

"Following stay-home orders for those over the age of 65 years, rate of Covid-19 infection in this age group declined by 50 percent," the minister said.

Koca said that guideline in the process of normalisation is the fact that the risk continues, adding it will be possible to reach the very last case only by following the measures.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 4,746, as it reported 17 new fatalities over the last 24 hours.

Healthcare professionals performed 36,521 tests for the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the total number to more than 2.45 million.

According to test results, the total number of Covid-19 cases nationwide reached 173,036, with 922 new infections.

One positive in latest Premier League Covid-19 tests

There was one positive result from the Premier League's latest round of tests for the novel coronavirus, the league said on Wednesday.

A total of 1,213 tests were carried out among players and club staff on Monday and Tuesday, the seventh round of tests since players from England's 20 top-flight clubs returned to training.

The previous rounds of testing produced 13 positives in total.

Italy reports 71 deaths, 202 new cases

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 71, against 79 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases fell to 202 from 283 on Tuesday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 34,114, the agency said, the fourth highest in the world after those of the United States, Britain and Brazil.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 235,763, the seventh-highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Brazil, Spain, Britain and India.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 31,710 from 32,872 the day before.

Impact of seasons on coronavirus unclear, WHO's Ryan

It is unclear how the arrival of winter in the southern hemisphere will impact the novel coronavirus, the head of the WHO's emergencies programme Mike Ryan said.

"We don't know how the coronavirus is going to be," Ryan said during a virtual press conference. "Right now, we have no data to suggest that the virus will behave more aggressively or transmit more efficiently or not," Ryan said, adding that the impact of summer's arrival in the northern hemisphere was also unclear.

"We cannot rely on an expectation that the season or the temperature will be the answer to (the disease's spread)," he said.

UK death toll rises by 245 to 41,128

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose by 245 to 41,128 as of 1600 GMT on June 9, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Flights between Turkey, UK to resume as of June 11

Daily scheduled flights between Turkey and the UK will resume as of June 11, the British Embassy in Ankara announced on Twitter.

"Turkish Airlines will operate 1 daily flight from Istanbul Airport to London Heathrow. Anadolu Jet will be operating 1 daily flight from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport to London Stansted," the embassy said.

It noted that there is no confirmation of whether non-citizens or non-residents are allowed to travel to Turkey.

"All passengers arriving into Turkey will be subject to temperature checks using thermal cameras or remote thermometers, on exit from the aircraft and/or inside the airport terminal," it added.

Anyone showing symptoms will be directed to the medical units.

All arrivals are also required to self-isolate at home for a period of 14 days.

Iraq reports highest daily deaths since February

Iraq confirmed 34 fatalities from the novel coronavirus pandemic, bringing the death toll to 426, which is the highest number of daily fatalities in the country since February.

The Health Ministry said 1,146 more cases have been recorded, taking the total infections to 15,414, while the number of recoveries reached 6,214.

Last May, the Iraqi government reimposed a nationwide curfew to be valid until June 14, due to the recent spike in the infection rate.

Saudi Arabia records 36 new deaths

Saudi Arabia confirmed 36 additional deaths from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said 3,717 new infections and 1,615 recoveries were registered over the past 24 hours.

The kingdom's confirmed cases from coronavirus now stand at 112,288, including 819 deaths, and 77,954 recoveries.

Poland to open EU borders on Saturday

Poland will open its borders with fellow European Union countries on Saturday and allow international flights from next Tuesday, the prime minister said on Wednesday, as the country unfreezes its economy despite an increase in coronavirus cases.

Poland has seen a recent rise in infections, mostly centred around coal mines in the south. On Monday 599 new cases were reported, a record.

As of Wednesday morning Poland, a country of around 38 million people, had reported 27,668 cases of the coronavirus and 1,191 deaths.

EU eyes reopening borders

The European Union said on Wednesday it is hoping to reopen its external borders to foreigners in July as leaders look to loosen the economic strangulation of virus lockdowns that are triggering a steep global downturn.

Europe has suffered devastating human losses from the pandemic, accounting for just under half of the 411,000 lives claimed by Covid-19's deadly rampage across the world.

Moscow raises May death toll by 3,365

Moscow's health department said 5,260 people died from the novel coronavirus in the city in May, far higher than the 1,895 deaths reported by Russia's coronavirus crisis response centre over the course of that month.

"Covid-19 as a main or an accompanying cause of death was registered in 5,260 cases," the Moscow health department said in a statement on its website.

It said the difference of 3,365 between the previous death toll and the new one was down to changes made by Russia's Health Ministry in its approach to counting coronavirus deaths.

Cases in Africa pass 202,000

The number of Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 202,782, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said in an update.

According to the latest data, 5,516 fatalities have been recorded in 54 countries so far, while recoveries have increased to 90,779.

The total number of active cases on the continent now stands at 106,487, Africa CDC said.

'Late' cases among 740 more infections in Philippines

The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines moved close to 24,000, with authorities reporting over 700 more infections.

According to the country’s Department of Health, 740 additional cases moved the total up to 23,732, while 10 more fatalities raised the death toll to 1,027.

It said 452 of the cases were new ones and described the remaining 288 as “late” cases, or those confirmed four days or later after initial tests.

Total recoveries in the country stand at 4,895, the authority said in a statement.

France lifts pandemic response to $154.6 billion

France raised its coronavirus response measures to nearly $154.6 billion (136 billion euros), bringing the cost to 5.6 percent of GDP in its third budget revision so far this year.

The government had put the cost at 110 billion euros in April but has since had to make upward revisions to take account of falling tax revenue and extra spending, it said in its budget update.

Turkey sends truckload of medical supplies to Serbia

Turkey on Wednesday sent a truckload of medical supplies to Serbia to assist its fight against the novel coronavirus.

The truck which set off from Istanbul is expected to reach a hospital in Novi Pazar, one of the largest cities of Serbia, on Monday.

The supplies were sent by Turkey's Health Ministry and Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) upon directives by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

They include protective masks, beds, sanitisers, ventilators, and various medicinal products.

Germany to ease restrictions on seasonal workers

Germany will from next week lift entry restrictions for seasonal workers from European Union and Schengen countries introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner said on Wednesday.

Death toll tops 1,000 in Bangladesh

The death toll from coronavirus in Bangladesh crossed the 1,000 mark, the Health Ministry said.