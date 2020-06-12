Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy says he has accepted a former teammate's explanation of a potentially racist nickname he was given at the Sunrisers Hyderabad and hopes the issue can be used to educate players about racism.

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old sought clarification from his former teammates over the nickname used for him when he was part of the Indian Premier League franchise from 2013-14.

Sammy has dropped the idea of an apology, after hearing that the word can be used as a friendly nickname as well as an insult.

'Looking at ways to educate'

Sammy said he did not know the meaning of a Hindi word that some unnamed Sunrisers teammates would call him and only became aware of its racial connotations after watching a TV show that discussed the issue.

"I'm please(d) to say that I've had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives," Sammy tweeted.

Racism in sport

"My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love and I believe him."

But he said "it doesn't take away the fact that certain words that are being used could come across as degrading because of the colour of your skin."

"Why must my people endure 400 years of slavery and still have to adapt? Why is it always the people of colour that have to adapt to oppression?" Sammy told ESPNcricinfo.

Several athletes have spoken out about racism in sport and society after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 after a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis.