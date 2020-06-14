POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Old man beats Covid-19, gets hit with $1.1M medical bill
A 70-year-old coronavirus patient, Michael Flor, hospitalised for over two months and doctors did not believe he would survive. Flor beat the virus and received a million-dollar of hospital bill for it.
Old man beats Covid-19, gets hit with $1.1M medical bill
(FILES) Chief Scientific Officer Dr Jeff Drew, holds samples of the potential oral vaccine for the Covid-19 illness that are being tested for temperature stability in the Stabilitech laboratory in Burgess Hill south east England, May 15, 2020. / AFP
June 14, 2020

A 70-year-old American man who nearly died of Covid-19 has been billed a heart-stopping $1.1 million for his hospital expenses, the Seattle Times reported Saturday.

Coronavirus treatment

Michael Flor was admitted to a hospital in the northwestern city on March 4, and stayed for 62 days, at one point coming so close to death that nurses held up the phone so his wife and children could say goodbye.

But he recovered and was discharged on May 5 to the cheers of nursing staff, only to receive a 181-page bill totalling $1,122,501.04, he told the newspaper.

That includes $9,736 per day for the intensive care room, nearly $409,000 for its transformation into a sterile room for 42 days, $82,000 for the use of a ventilator for 29 days, and nearly $100,000 for two days when his prognosis was life-threatening.

Flor is covered by Medicare, a government insurance program for the elderly, and should not have to take out his wallet, according to the Times.  

Recommended

Government's stance

But in a country where health care is among the most expensive in the world, and the idea of socialising it remains hugely controversial, he said he feels "guilty" knowing that taxpayers will bear much of the cost.

"It was a million bucks to save my life, and of course I'd say that's money well-spent ... But I also know I might be the only one saying that" the Times quoted him as saying.

A gigantic plan adopted by Congress to keep the American economy afloat through the coronavirus shutdowns includes a $100 million budget to compensate hospitals and private insurance companies that treated Covid-19 patients.

Read more: Huge virus recovery bill clears US House, heads to Senate

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions