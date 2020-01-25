Top seed Rafael Nadal routed fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta for the loss of just seven games Saturday as the world number one revved up his bid for a 20th Grand Slam title.

The 33-year-old was in virtuoso form to charge past the 27th seed 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in hot sunshine on Rod Laver Arena and make the round of 16 at Melbourne Park for a 13th time.

"My best match of the tournament so far, without a doubt," said Nadal. "I'm improving every day, so super-happy.

"I did well on my serve and hit good forehands down the line, which is a key shot for me."

Nadal joined defending champion Novak Djokovic and great rival Roger Federer in the fourth round with a potential showdown next with Nick Kyrgios.

The Australian, who disparagingly labelled Nadal "super salty" last year, and mimicked his serving routine during his second-round clash, meets Russian Karen Khachanov later.

Nadal, a finalist last year when he crashed to Novak Djokovic in straight sets, was far from clinical in his previous match against Federico Delbonis, winning only three out of 20 break points.