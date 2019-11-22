Diego Maradona decided to stay on as coach of Argentine club Gimnasia y Esgrima in a surprising about turn on Thursday, two days after saying he was leaving his job at the struggling first division side.

"He’s going to continue at Gimnasia," Maradona’s agent Christian Bragarnik told an Argentine radio station.

His lawyer Matias Morla told a news conference the former World Cup winner changed his mind after the candidates for club president agree to put their differences aside ahead of Saturday’s election.

Maradona took the job in September on the condition Gabriel Pellegrino stay on as club president and Pellegrino’s decision not to run caused Maradona's surprise resignation.