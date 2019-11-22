POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Decision by WADA group puts Russia’s Olympic future in peril
The World Anti-Doping Agency has recommended that Russia be declared noncompliant, setting up a showdown for Olympic eligibility.
Decision by WADA group puts Russia’s Olympic future in peril
In this file photo taken on November 7, 2019 outgoing WADA president Sir Craig Reedie is seen during a conference of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Katowice, Poland. / AFP
November 22, 2019

World anti-doping regulators are recommending Russia be declared noncompliant again, setting up a showdown that could make the country ineligible for next summer’s Olympics.

The World Anti-Doping Agency announced on Friday that its compliance and review committee made the recommendation after reviewing a case involving manipulated data from the Moscow anti-doping lab that was being used to prosecute cases.

The WADA executive committee will discuss the recommendation at a meeting December 9, and if it agrees, it will set in motion a process that could end with Russia being booted from the Tokyo Games.

Recommended

Under new rules created in the aftermath of the Russian doping scandal that marred the Sochi Olympics in 2014, the Russians could appeal any sanction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The International Olympic Committee would have to abide by the decisions from WADA or the court, though its president, Thomas Bach, said earlier this week he was not in favour of a total ban.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister