World anti-doping regulators are recommending Russia be declared noncompliant again, setting up a showdown that could make the country ineligible for next summer’s Olympics.

The World Anti-Doping Agency announced on Friday that its compliance and review committee made the recommendation after reviewing a case involving manipulated data from the Moscow anti-doping lab that was being used to prosecute cases.

The WADA executive committee will discuss the recommendation at a meeting December 9, and if it agrees, it will set in motion a process that could end with Russia being booted from the Tokyo Games.