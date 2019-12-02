POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Lionel Messi wins record sixth Ballon d'Or
Now aged 32, it's Messi's first Ballon d'Or since 2015 and his sixth overall as he moves one ahead of his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo.
Lionel Messi wins record sixth Ballon d'Or
Barcelona's Lionel Messi wins the 2019 Ballon d'Or award at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France on December 2, 2019 / Reuters
December 2, 2019

Lionel Messi won a record sixth men's Ballon d'Or award at a ceremony in Paris on Monday, beating Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane to take the honours.

Now aged 32, it's Messi's first Ballon d'Or since 2015 and his sixth overall as he moves one ahead of his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi succeeds Luka Modric, the Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder who won the prize last year.

In the women's category, Megan Rapinoe claimed victory for the best female player of the year after leading the US to World Cup glory in July.

Recommended

Rapinoe scored six goals in the tournament, earning her the Golden Boot as the top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.

England international Lucy Bronze finished second behind Rapinoe, and Alex Morgan third in the polling.

France Football magazine has been awarding the Ballon d'Or since 1956, and created a women's award last year when Norway's Ada Hegerberg won it.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister