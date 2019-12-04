POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Protesters besiege Pakistani independent newspaper Dawn offices
The English-language newspaper came under attack for publishing an article which said British-born London Bridge attacker Usman Khan had Pakistani origins. British press reported Khan's family was from Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
Protesters besiege Pakistani independent newspaper Dawn offices
In this December 3, 2019 photo, protesters attend a demonstration against Pakistani newspaper Dawn outside the Press Club in Karachi, Pakistan. Dozens of angry right-wing protesters swarmed the Dawn office in the capital Islamabad, blocking its entrance for several hours, threatening the staff and demanding its editor be hanged, the newspaper reported on Wednesday. / AP
December 4, 2019

Dozens of unidentified angry protesters swarmed the building of an independent Pakistani newspaper in the capital, Islamabad, blocking its entrance for several hours, threatening the staff and demanding its editor be hanged, the paper reported on Wednesday.

A simultaneous protest also took place Tuesday evening in the southern port city of Karachi, where protesters gathered at the Press Club, demanding that Dawn’s editor Zaffar Abbas and publisher Hameed Haroon be hanged.

The demonstrators, who later dispersed, were angered that the English-language paper had reported that the London Bridge attacker was of “Pakistani origin.” The report also sparked some backlash on social media where the paper was accused of following an Indian agenda.

The protest was condemned by Pakistani politicians, rights groups, journalist organisations, politicians and members of civil society advocating for the rights of journalists.

Recommended

In a statement, the Committee to Protect Journalists urged Pakistan to prevent protests against the newspaper from turning violent and investigate death threats to its staffers.

“Pakistanis have every right to object to and demonstrate against the Dawn newspaper over its coverage, but threatening violence steps way over the line,” said Kathleen Carroll, the board chair at Committee to Protest Journalists.

The newspaper has a history of strained ties with the country’s military.

Cyril Almeida, a journalist working for Dawn, was charged last year with treason after an interview with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in which Sharif accused the military of aiding the militants who had carried out the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

Last month, Abbas was awarded the 2019 Press Freedom Award by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

SOURCE:AP, TRT World
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister