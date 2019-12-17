The head of Serie A on Tuesday apologised for using art featuring monkeys in an anti-racism campaign.

The Italian top-flight had initially said the work aimed to defend the values of "integration, multiculturalism and fraternity", but was forced to backpedal after widespread criticism and ridicule.

Serie A's managing director Luigi De Siervo said he "apologises to everyone offended by the work by artist Simone Fugazzotto", which showed three monkeys in close-up, but with slightly different colours over the basic brown.

"Although the artist had explained that the meaning was specifically a message against racism, many have found the work questionable," De Siervo said in a statement.

"What is not in question is Serie A's strong and unwavering condemnation of all forms of discrimination and racism, phenomena we are committed to eradicating from our championship."

De Siervo said the league was working on another anti-racism campaign to be unveiled by the end of February.