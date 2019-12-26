POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Liverpool's Klopp says hectic festive schedule is a 'crime'
The league leaders won the FIFA Club World Cup title last Saturday, take on second-placed Leicester City on Thursday and host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, but other teams including Manchester City are not as fortunate.
Liverpool's Klopp says hectic festive schedule is a 'crime'
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to his players during the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup Final football match between England's Liverpool and Brazil's Flamengo in Doha, Qatar. / AFP
December 26, 2019

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has described the Premier League’s hectic festive schedule as a “crime” against some teams that are forced to play two matches in the space of 48 hours.

The league leaders, who won the Club World Cup title by beating Brazil’s Flamengo last Saturday, take on second-placed Leicester City on Thursday and host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, but other teams including Manchester City are not as fortunate.

The champions visit Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves on Friday before welcoming Sheffield United on Sunday, prompting manager Pep Guardiola to write to the league to “thank” them for a demanding schedule.

“It is absolutely not OK,” Klopp told the British media. “There’s no reason why more teams do not get more than 48 hours between Premier League games.

“None of the managers have a problem playing on Boxing Day, but playing on the 26th and 28th is a crime. This year we play 26th and 29th and it’s like a holiday.”

Recommended

The likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton, Watford and Manchester United all play twice within 48 hours this week.

“I understand all those saying it shouldn’t happen. They’re not moaning. They’re telling,” Klopp added.

“We can say what we want but no one is listening... sports science gives you nothing to deal with this.

“The body needs a specific amount of time to go again. But we ignore that completely.”

Liverpool are looking to increase their 10-point advantage over Leicester, while the Foxes will aim to return to winning ways after their nine-match unbeaten run was ended by City.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister