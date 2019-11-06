Frank Lampard believes his Chelsea side are going places after summoning the spirit to fight back from 4-1 down to salvage a 4-4 draw against nine-man Ajax on what he described as a "mad" night at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues seemed destined for a defeat as first-half own goals from Tammy Abraham and Kepa Arrizabalaga added to Quincy Promes' header and a predatory finish from Donny Van der Beek handed the Dutch champions a 4-1 lead.

However, after Cesar Azpilicueta brought Chelsea back into the game at 4-2, the visitors were reduced to nine men by second yellow cards for Daley Blind and Joel Veltman in the move that led to the hosts being awarded their second penalty of the night.

Jorginho scored his second spot-kick before Reece James levelled and only VAR denied Chelsea a famous victory when Azpilicueta's strike was ruled out for a handball by Abraham.

"I had some mad nights over the years and some great nights, but it's certainly right up there," said Lampard, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in a glorious 13-year playing career.

"The spirit we showed and the character is something that I loved and I think our fans loved. We need to tighten up for sure, but with that spirit, we can go places."

Both sides are now locked on seven points at top of Group H with Valencia, who were 4-1 winners over Lille, and host Chelsea next on November 27.

"I always felt this group could be quite tight. We are in it but we certainly have a lot of work to do," added Lampard.

The former England international hailed his side's 1-0 victory in Amsterdam two weeks ago as the best of his Chelsea tenure to date for the way they added a defensive resolve to their attacking verve.

Chelsea defensive lapses

Two weeks on, they were easily undone from crosses as Ajax went in front inside two minutes when Promes' free-kick flicked off Abraham and into his own net.

Chelsea responded immediately as Christian Pulisic's promising form of recent weeks continued with a powerful run into the box before he was brought down by Veltman and Jorginho coolly slotted home the resulting spot-kick.