POLITICS
2 MIN READ
US captain Woods will play in Presidents Cup
Tiger Woods will be the first playing captain in the Presidents Cup since American Hale Irwin in its inaugural edition in 1994.
US captain Woods will play in Presidents Cup
Tiger Woods of the United States gestures during a winner's ceremony after winning the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan, Monday, October 28, 2019. / AP
November 8, 2019

Tiger Woods will be a playing captain when he leads the United States against an international team in the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne next month.

Woods, who claimed his 15th major title at the Masters in April and won his 82nd US PGA Tour title at the Zozo Championship in Japan in October, named himself among four captain's picks for the 12-man team on Thursday, along with US Open champion Gary Woodland, former Masters champion Patrick Reed and Tony Finau.

Woods will be the first playing captain in the Presidents Cup since American Hale Irwin in the inaugural edition in 1994.

Recommended

The US superstar admitted in a conference call to announce his captain's selections that piloting the team and playing would be "a lot of work."

But the decision had been widely expected since his victory at the Zozo Championship -- his first outing since arthroscopic knee surgery two months ago.

The Presidents Cup, a match play event modelled on the Ryder Cup that pits a non-European international team against the Americans, will be held December 12-15 at Royal Melbourne.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding