Wonder boy Mostafa Mohamed headed the goal that gave hosts Egypt a 1-0 win over Mali as an eight-nation African contest for three places at the Tokyo Olympics Games kicked off Friday.

Later, Ghana snatched a late 1-1 draw with Cameroon in the second match of a Group A double-header at the 75,000-capacity Cairo International Stadium.

Franck Evina, who is on the books of Bayern Munich and known as the 'Bavarian Hulk', put Cameroon ahead after 59 minutes and substitute Mohammed Habib levelled three minutes from time.

Forward Mohamed has earned rave reviews for his performances with top Egyptian club Zamalek at home and in Africa, with some pundits comparing him to legendary forward Hossam Hassan.

He made an immediate impact in the tournament as he not only got his country off to a perfect start, but was also voted man of the match.

Egypt are desperate to secure a top-three finish and a passport to Japan after the senior national team flopped as hosts of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

A Pharaohs team boasting Liverpool star and twice African Footballer of the Year Mohamed Salah suffered a shock last-16 loss to South Africa in a tournament won by Algeria.

Powerful header

Mohamed struck on 29 minutes, powerfully heading an Ahmed Abo Elfetouh cross past Mali goalkeeper Youssouf Koita into the corner of the net.